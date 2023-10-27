College baseball careers of 2023 World Series players

The 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks features 28 players who played college baseball. Among these are stars like Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Here is where all 28 players went to college, and how the biggest names performed while in school.

Texas Rangers:

Position Name College Pitcher Cody Bradford Baylor Pitcher Dane Dunning Florida Pitcher Jon Gray Oklahoma Pitcher Andrew Heaney Oklahoma State Pitcher Jordan Montgomery South Carolina Pitcher Josh Sborz Virginia Pitcher Max Scherzer Missouri Pitcher Chris Stratton Mississippi State Catcher Mitch Garver New Mexico Infielder Josh Jung Texas Tech Infielder Nathaniel Lowe Mississippi State Infielder Marcus Semien California Infielder Josh Smith LSU Outfielder Travis Jankowski Stony Brook

Arizona Diamondbacks:

Position Name College Pitcher Zac Gallen North Carolina Pitcher Kevin Ginkel Arizona Pitcher Merrill Kelly Arizona State Pitcher Joe Mantiply Virginia Tech Pitcher Ryne Nelson Oregon Pitcher Kyle Nelson UC Santa Barbara Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt Bellarmine Pitcher Andrew Saalfrank Indiana Pitcher Paul Sewald San Diego Pitcher Ryan Thompson Campbell Infielder Evan Longoria Long Beach State Infielder Jace Peterson McNeese State Infielder Christian Walker South Carolina Outfielder Pavin Smith Virginia

Max Scherzer

Across three years at the University of Missouri, Max Scherzer pitched in 43 games for the Tigers, logging 232 strikeouts over 206.1 innings pitched. In his sophomore year, Scherzer won Big 12 Pitcher of the Year after leading the conference in strikeouts (131) and ERA (1.86) while allowing just three home runs over 106.1 innings pitched.

Scherzer was inducted into the University of Missouri athletics hall of fame in 2011, just five years after being drafted by his 2023 World Series foe Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien

A two-year starter at shortstop for Cal, Marcus Semien helped lead the Bears to a College World Series appearance in his third and final season of college baseball.

Semien excelled in his sophomore season, where he hit .328 with 23 extra base hits. After the College World Series in his junior season, he was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox, beginning his professional baseball career.

Josh Jung

Texas Tech's Josh Jung had perhaps the best college career of any player on this list.

Jung started nearly every game of his three-year career. He was named Big 12 freshman of the year after his 2017 season after logging 24 multi-hit games and starting every game of the season for the Red Raiders. But, Jung's career only got better. In each of his last two seasons, Jung brought Texas Tech to the College World Series and was named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Awards.

Over three years at Texas Tech, Jung started 191 games, notched 260 hits and 181 RBI. After his monster junior season, Jung was selected eighth overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB draft.

Zac Gallen

As a 19-year-old freshman, Zac Gallen made 17 starts and pitched 85.1 innings in his first season out of high school.

Over three years at North Carolina, Gallen accumulated 42 starts and 260 innings. The strike-throwing right-hander was drafted in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Merrill Kelly

After spending his first two seasons of college baseball at Yavapai College in Arizona, Kelly transferred to nearby Arizona State University where he pitched one season for the Sun Devils.

Over 18 starts, Kelly logged 100 innings and 78 strikeouts while winning 10 games. After this season, Kelly was drafted in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Evan Longoria

A 2015 Long Beach State athletics hall of fame inductee, Evan Longoria starred over two seasons with the Dirtbags. In his second season at LBSU, Longoria hit .353 with 11 home runs and 40 walks, earning him honors as a Golden Spikes Award finalist. That season, he also won Big West Co-Player of the Year.

After his monster season, Longoria was drafted third overall in the 2006 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay.