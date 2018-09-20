College World Series 2019 schedule

The 2018 College World Series is over, with Oregon State clinching its third title in program history over Arkansas in three games. The tournament started on June 16 and ran through June 28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 2019 College World Series begins June 15 and runs through June 25/26, and it'll be back at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska once again.

The CWS consists of two double elimination brackets. The winners of each faced off in a best-of-three series.

Here's a breakdown of what we already know about next year's schedule:

Season Opening Celebration First Games Final Championship Game Stadium City Host 2019 Friday, June 14 Saturday, June 15 Tuesday / Wednesday, June 25 / 26 TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha Creighton

