NCAA.com | June 21, 2015

Out of left field

With the College World Series down to two teams -- the same two teams as last season -- we took some time to meet the teams on a more personal level. Eight players from Vanderbilt and Virginia, along with both coaches, answered our questions about their taste in music, television and more.

The first game starts at 8 p.m. on Monday. Until then, get to know the participants below.

The questions:

• What is your walk-up song, or what would it be?
• What is your favorite sport outside of baseball?
• If a movie were made about this team, which actor would you want to play you?
• What is your favorite place in Omaha (excluding TD Ameritrade Park)?
• If coach were a professor at your school, what would he teach?
• What is your can't-miss TV show?

The answers:

VANDERBILT WALK-UP SONG OTHER SPORT ACTOR IN MOVIE PLACE IN OMAHA COACH'S CLASS CAN'T-MISS TV

Dansby Swanson		 Out Here
-- Mike Stud		 Basketball Tom Hanks Roja Something
with leadership		 I'm not a big
TV watcher

Walker Buehler		 Yeah (Madness Remix) -- Usher Golf Matthew Broderick Baseball
village		 History The League

Karl Ellison		 Slow Loud & Bangin -- Chamillionaire Basketball Adam Sandler Baseball
village		 Psychology Criminal Minds

Philip Pfeifer		 Pour Some Sugar On Me -- Def Leppard Golf Chris Pratt Zio's Ethics Archer

Carson Fulmer		 Icky Thump
-- The White Stripes		 Hockey Leonardo DiCaprio Wheatfields Sports management Entourage

Bryan Reynolds		 All I Need is You -- Lecrae Basketball, football Dansby Swanson Ted & Wally's Economics Anything on Discovery

Rhett Wiseman		 The Stroke
-- Billy Squier		 Football Bryan Reynolds Omaha Prime Physics True Detective

Zander Wiel		 Chimes -- Hudson Mowhawke Basketball The Rock Roja Psychology Archer
Head coach
Tim Corbin		 Anything by Brantley Gilbert Hockey My brother Old Market History I don't watch TV
VIRGINIA WALK-UP SONG OTHER SPORT ACTOR IN MOVIE PLACE IN OMAHA COACH'S CLASS CAN'T-MISS TV

Nathan Kirby		 A Milli
-- Lil Wayne		 Soccer Brad Pitt The Drover Astrophysics House

Brandon Waddell		 Something country Football, basketball (golf to play) Mark Wahlberg The Zoo Politics Gotham

Connor Jones		 Breakn' a Sweat
-- Skrillex		 College football Will Ferrell Cousin's house Business Family Guy

Josh Sborz		 22
-- Taylor Swift		 Basketball Brad Pitt The Zoo History Dexter

Matt Thaiss		 I'm Shipping up to Boston -- Dropkick Murphys Fishing Nathan Kirby Trailers of Hooville Life Goals 101 King of Queens

Joe McCarthy		 Ladies and Gentlemen -- Saliva Football Bradley Cooper Hooville History South Park

Kenny Towns		 Hells Bells
-- AC/DC		 Golf Keanu Reeves Sullivan's Steakhouse Politics South Park & Family Guy

Daniel Pinero		 Lean Back
-- Terror Squad		 Basketball Will Smith Old Market Philosophy Shark Tank, Key & Peele
Head coach
Brian O'Connor		 Something by George Strait Football Clint Eastwood My parents' home A leadership class House of Cards