With the College World Series down to two teams -- the same two teams as last season -- we took some time to meet the teams on a more personal level. Eight players from Vanderbilt and Virginia, along with both coaches, answered our questions about their taste in music, television and more.

The first game starts at 8 p.m. on Monday. Until then, get to know the participants below.

The questions:

• What is your walk-up song, or what would it be?

• What is your favorite sport outside of baseball?

• If a movie were made about this team, which actor would you want to play you?

• What is your favorite place in Omaha (excluding TD Ameritrade Park)?

• If coach were a professor at your school, what would he teach?

• What is your can't-miss TV show?

The answers:

VANDERBILT WALK-UP SONG OTHER SPORT ACTOR IN MOVIE PLACE IN OMAHA COACH'S CLASS CAN'T-MISS TV

Dansby Swanson Out Here

-- Mike Stud Basketball Tom Hanks Roja Something

with leadership I'm not a big

TV watcher

Walker Buehler Yeah (Madness Remix) -- Usher Golf Matthew Broderick Baseball

village History The League

Karl Ellison Slow Loud & Bangin -- Chamillionaire Basketball Adam Sandler Baseball

village Psychology Criminal Minds

Philip Pfeifer Pour Some Sugar On Me -- Def Leppard Golf Chris Pratt Zio's Ethics Archer

Carson Fulmer Icky Thump

-- The White Stripes Hockey Leonardo DiCaprio Wheatfields Sports management Entourage

Bryan Reynolds All I Need is You -- Lecrae Basketball, football Dansby Swanson Ted & Wally's Economics Anything on Discovery

Rhett Wiseman The Stroke

-- Billy Squier Football Bryan Reynolds Omaha Prime Physics True Detective

Zander Wiel Chimes -- Hudson Mowhawke Basketball The Rock Roja Psychology Archer Head coach

Tim Corbin Anything by Brantley Gilbert Hockey My brother Old Market History I don't watch TV