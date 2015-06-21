With the College World Series down to two teams -- the same two teams as last season -- we took some time to meet the teams on a more personal level. Eight players from Vanderbilt and Virginia, along with both coaches, answered our questions about their taste in music, television and more.
The first game starts at 8 p.m. on Monday. Until then, get to know the participants below.
The questions:
• What is your walk-up song, or what would it be?
• What is your favorite sport outside of baseball?
• If a movie were made about this team, which actor would you want to play you?
• What is your favorite place in Omaha (excluding TD Ameritrade Park)?
• If coach were a professor at your school, what would he teach?
• What is your can't-miss TV show?
The answers:
|VANDERBILT
|WALK-UP SONG
|OTHER SPORT
|ACTOR IN MOVIE
|PLACE IN OMAHA
|COACH'S CLASS
|CAN'T-MISS TV
|
Dansby Swanson
|Out Here
-- Mike Stud
|Basketball
|Tom Hanks
|Roja
|Something
with leadership
|I'm not a big
TV watcher
|
Walker Buehler
|Yeah (Madness Remix) -- Usher
|Golf
|Matthew Broderick
|Baseball
village
|History
|The League
|
Karl Ellison
|Slow Loud & Bangin -- Chamillionaire
|Basketball
|Adam Sandler
|Baseball
village
|Psychology
|Criminal Minds
|
Philip Pfeifer
|Pour Some Sugar On Me -- Def Leppard
|Golf
|Chris Pratt
|Zio's
|Ethics
|Archer
|
Carson Fulmer
|Icky Thump
-- The White Stripes
|Hockey
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Wheatfields
|Sports management
|Entourage
|
Bryan Reynolds
|All I Need is You -- Lecrae
|Basketball, football
|Dansby Swanson
|Ted & Wally's
|Economics
|Anything on Discovery
|
Rhett Wiseman
|The Stroke
-- Billy Squier
|Football
|Bryan Reynolds
|Omaha Prime
|Physics
|True Detective
|
Zander Wiel
|Chimes -- Hudson Mowhawke
|Basketball
|The Rock
|Roja
|Psychology
|Archer
|Head coach
Tim Corbin
|Anything by Brantley Gilbert
|Hockey
|My brother
|Old Market
|History
|I don't watch TV
|VIRGINIA
|WALK-UP SONG
|OTHER SPORT
|ACTOR IN MOVIE
|PLACE IN OMAHA
|COACH'S CLASS
|CAN'T-MISS TV
|
Nathan Kirby
|A Milli
-- Lil Wayne
|Soccer
|Brad Pitt
|The Drover
|Astrophysics
|House
|
Brandon Waddell
|Something country
|Football, basketball (golf to play)
|Mark Wahlberg
|The Zoo
|Politics
|Gotham
|
Connor Jones
|Breakn' a Sweat
-- Skrillex
|College football
|Will Ferrell
|Cousin's house
|Business
|Family Guy
|
Josh Sborz
|22
-- Taylor Swift
|Basketball
|Brad Pitt
|The Zoo
|History
|Dexter
|
Matt Thaiss
|I'm Shipping up to Boston -- Dropkick Murphys
|Fishing
|Nathan Kirby
|Trailers of Hooville
|Life Goals 101
|King of Queens
|
Joe McCarthy
|Ladies and Gentlemen -- Saliva
|Football
|Bradley Cooper
|Hooville
|History
|South Park
|
Kenny Towns
|Hells Bells
-- AC/DC
|Golf
|Keanu Reeves
|Sullivan's Steakhouse
|Politics
|South Park & Family Guy
|
Daniel Pinero
|Lean Back
-- Terror Squad
|Basketball
|Will Smith
|Old Market
|Philosophy
|Shark Tank, Key & Peele
|Head coach
Brian O'Connor
|Something by George Strait
|Football
|Clint Eastwood
|My parents' home
|A leadership class
|House of Cards