NCAA.com | June 23, 2015

The 2015 College World Series Finals is underway. Follow along with the best plays and highlights from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha as teams try to get one step closer to the national title.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

THE FINAL OUT
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Nathan Kirby delivers the final out for Virginia, winning the 2015 national championship.
MORE TALK AROUND TOWNS
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Kenny Towns adds a clutch offensive play to his stellar performance for Virginia.
TALK OF THE TOWNS
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Virginia's Kenny Towns makes an incredible diving stop and throw to prevent a Vanderbilt run.
TIE BLASTER
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Pavin Smith's two-run shot to right ties the game for Virginia.
BACKWARDS K
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Vanderbilt's Walker Buehler catches a Virginia batter looking to record this strikeout.
STARTING STRONG
Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score
Zander Weil gets things started for Vanderbilt, delivering a double to get his team on the scoreboard.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

KEEPING THEM COMING
Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score
Virginia's Woodruff connected for his third hit of the night and drove in two runs.
ON THE BOARD
Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score
Ernie Clement got Virginia on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
GLOVE OPTIONAL
Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score
Kenny Towns helps keep Vanderbilt scoreless with this bare-handed grab and toss to second.
TURNING TWO
Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score
Virginia's Daniel Pinero plucked a line drive from the air and whipped the ball to first to complete the double play.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

TAKING ONE AWAY
Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score
Ernie Clement shows his athleticism by laying out for this nice catch.
ANOTHER ONE, ANOTHER ONE
Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score
Dansby Swanson continues Vanderbilt's scoring in the seventh with a shot deep to right field.
KEEPING IT GOING
Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score
Ro Coleman keeps the runs coming for Vanderbilt, driving in Karl Ellison in the bottom of the seventh.
ON THE BOARD
Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score
Will Toffey rips one to left field to drive in two runs for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the sixth.
CLIMBING THE LADDER
Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score
Virginia's Ernie Clement snags the out and keeps Vanderbilt off the scoreboard.