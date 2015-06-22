The 2015 College World Series Finals is underway. Follow along with the best plays and highlights from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha as teams try to get one step closer to the national title.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
|Nathan Kirby delivers the final out for Virginia, winning the 2015 national championship.
|Kenny Towns adds a clutch offensive play to his stellar performance for Virginia.
|Virginia's Kenny Towns makes an incredible diving stop and throw to prevent a Vanderbilt run.
|Pavin Smith's two-run shot to right ties the game for Virginia.
|Vanderbilt's Walker Buehler catches a Virginia batter looking to record this strikeout.
|Zander Weil gets things started for Vanderbilt, delivering a double to get his team on the scoreboard.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
|Virginia's Woodruff connected for his third hit of the night and drove in two runs.
|Ernie Clement got Virginia on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
|Kenny Towns helps keep Vanderbilt scoreless with this bare-handed grab and toss to second.
|Virginia's Daniel Pinero plucked a line drive from the air and whipped the ball to first to complete the double play.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
|Ernie Clement shows his athleticism by laying out for this nice catch.
|Dansby Swanson continues Vanderbilt's scoring in the seventh with a shot deep to right field.
|Ro Coleman keeps the runs coming for Vanderbilt, driving in Karl Ellison in the bottom of the seventh.
|Will Toffey rips one to left field to drive in two runs for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the sixth.
|Virginia's Ernie Clement snags the out and keeps Vanderbilt off the scoreboard.