The 2015 College World Series Finals is underway. Follow along with the best plays and highlights from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha as teams try to get one step closer to the national title.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

THE FINAL OUT Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score THE FINAL OUT! http://t.co/qUzc7wvsXC — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Nathan Kirby delivers the final out for Virginia, winning the 2015 national championship.

MORE TALK AROUND TOWNS Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score KENNY TOWNS... at the plate this time! The Hoos lead 4-2 after the RBI single! #CWS http://t.co/1op28n0cOO — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Kenny Towns adds a clutch offensive play to his stellar performance for Virginia.

TALK OF THE TOWNS Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score Kenny Towns... that was INCREDIBLE! #CWS #SCTop10 http://t.co/kTtiLD27jp — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Virginia's Kenny Towns makes an incredible diving stop and throw to prevent a Vanderbilt run.

TIE BLASTER Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score WE. ARE. TIED!!!!! Pavin Smith BLASTS a 2-run BOMB to right and it's 2-2 in the 4th! #CWS http://t.co/JzYHFpfw2p — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Pavin Smith's two-run shot to right ties the game for Virginia.

BACKWARDS K Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score Vandy's Walker Buehler with the backwards K. #CWS https://t.co/eJXppxGuEM — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Vanderbilt's Walker Buehler catches a Virginia batter looking to record this strikeout.

STARTING STRONG Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2 | Box score Vandy LEADS! After an RBI groundout by Swanson, Zander Wiel delivers the RBI double... 2-0 Vandy in the 1st. #CWS http://t.co/Y9SSaQI884 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2015 Zander Weil gets things started for Vanderbilt, delivering a double to get his team on the scoreboard.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

KEEPING THEM COMING Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score THE HOOS KEEP 'EM COMING!! Woodruff delivers his 3rd hit of the night... a 2-run single to center. 3-0 UVa. #CWS http://t.co/VOYokIyTcB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2015 Virginia's Woodruff connected for his third hit of the night and drove in two runs.

ON THE BOARD Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score U-V-A!! U-V-A!! U-V-A!! Ernie Clement cracks the scoreboard with an RBI single in the 6th. #CWS http://t.co/56XFjAH5L6 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2015 Ernie Clement got Virginia on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

GLOVE OPTIONAL Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score Glove Optional! Virginia 3B Kenny Towns makes the bare-hand grab. #CWS pic.twitter.com/MkRO99VTRU — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2015 Kenny Towns helps keep Vanderbilt scoreless with this bare-handed grab and toss to second.

TURNING TWO Virginia 3, Vanderbilt 0 | Box score Double 'em up! Pinero snags the liner and turns two for UVa in the 3rd. #CWS http://t.co/jLsHMLoP5K — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2015 Virginia's Daniel Pinero plucked a line drive from the air and whipped the ball to first to complete the double play.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

TAKING ONE AWAY Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score ERNIE. CLEMENT. WEB. GEM. #CWS. #SCTop10. http://t.co/RWzMohc3E8 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 23, 2015 Ernie Clement shows his athleticism by laying out for this nice catch.

ANOTHER ONE, ANOTHER ONE Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score DANSBY. Oppo double by Swanson brings Coleman around from first... 4-0 Vandy. #CWS http://t.co/nYeum9DTuf — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 23, 2015 Dansby Swanson continues Vanderbilt's scoring in the seventh with a shot deep to right field.

KEEPING IT GOING Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score V-U!! V-U!! V-U!! Ro Coleman's single up the middle plates Karl Ellison and Vandy leads 3-0 in the 7th. #CWS pic.twitter.com/eARH3x0nFh — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 23, 2015 Ro Coleman keeps the runs coming for Vanderbilt, driving in Karl Ellison in the bottom of the seventh.

ON THE BOARD Vanderbilt 5, Virginia 1 | Box score THE DORES ARE ON THE BOARD!!! Will Toffey delivers a 2-out, 2-run double for Vanderbilt! #CWS http://t.co/801vHHhYeU — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 23, 2015 Will Toffey rips one to left field to drive in two runs for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the sixth.