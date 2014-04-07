Top Performers: Week 8

Liberty freshman Parker Bean came within two outs of pitching a no-hitter in Liberty's 17-0 win against VMI on Sunday. He struck out a career-high 16 in 8.1 innings -- the most by a Liberty pitcher this season. The lone hit by the Keydets came with one out in the ninth inning as centerfielder Brandon Angus singled through the right side of the infield to end the righthander's no-hit bid.. He did not allow a runner past second base in his outing.

GP-GS ERA W-L IP H R ER BB SO March 31-April 6 1-1 0.00 1-0 8.1 1 0 0 4 16 Season 8-8 2.91 5-1 43.1 40 16 14 13 42

Virginia's Nathan Kirby threw a no-hitter as the Cavs blanked Pittsburgh 4-0 on Friday. Kirby struck out 18 batters, one off the school and ACC single-game record, in UVa's first no-hitter since 2011. In recording his first career complete game, Kirby fell one strikeout shy of the school and ACC records. The school record for strikeouts is 19, set by Harry Thomas in 1974 against Clemson. That total is tied with NC State's Shawn Senior (vs. Howard, 1993) and North Carolina's Roger Williams (vs. Duke, 1985) for the ACC record. The complete-game effort also marked the first time Kirby has pitched longer than 6.2 innings in his career.

GP-GS ERA W-L IP H R ER BB SO March 31-April 6 1-1 0.00 1-0 9.0 0 0 0 1 18 Season 8-8 1.03 6-1 52.2 26 7 6 10 55



On Saturday against West Virginia, TCU's Preston Morrison improved to 3-3 on the season after throwing his second complete game of the year. He allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out seven. After a first inning one-out walk, Morrison retired 17 batters in a row before allowing the lone hit of the game. He retired the final nine batters he faced. In total, Morrison faced just two batters over the minimum. The one-hitter was the second of his career. He also threw one as a freshman against San Diego State on May 19, 2012.

GP-GS ERA W-L IP H R ER BB SO March 31-April 6 1-1 0.00 1-0 9.0 1 0 0 1 7 Season 8-8 1.92 3-3 51.2 44 13 11 7 33

Oklahoma's Sheldon Neuse drove in a career-high eight runs, including three-run homers in the seventh and eighth innings, in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday. The Sooners won 17-4 as Neuse, a freshman, also moved from third base to the mound and pitched the top of the ninth inning. In his third appearance of the season, Neuse pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout.

GP-GS AB R H HR RBI AVG March 31 - April 6 4-4 18 3 7 2 9 .389 Season 33-33 133 27 41 4 27 .308

After going 0-for-3 at the plate in a midweek game at Illinois State, Eastern Illinois' Brant Valach hit .600 in the three-game series at Murray State. He had three home runs, 10 RBI, six runs and a double. Sunday saw Valach hit three home runs with six RBI as he helped the Panthers win their first OVC series of the year with a 14-3 win. He added a 1.267 slugging percentage against the Thoroughbreds with a .625 on-base percentage. Valach returned to the lineup on March 28 after missing over a month of action due to a broken wrist and has hit .483 in those games.