College basketball: No. 20 Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sinks three at the buzzer to complete crazy comeback

No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern provided your Sunday evening drama in college basketball. After completing a 15-point comeback in just over four minutes, the Hawkeye's Jordan Bohannon hit a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give No. 20 Iowa the 80-79 victory in Iowa City.

Northwestern's Derek Pardon made the layup that pushed the Wildcats to a 72-57 lead with four minutes and 30 seconds remaining. From that point on, Iowa went on a 23-7 run to erase the deficit and steal the win at the buzzer.

Junior Bohannon and freshman Joe Wieskamp caught fire, combining to score 20 points and not missing a shot over the final four minutes. Bohannon scored 13 of his 15 points in the final four minutes. Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 21 points. Tyler Cook added 19 points, 11 rebound double-double to help push Iowa to victory.

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 20 Iowa comes from 15 points down to beat Northwestern at the buzzer

Vic Law led the way for Northwestern with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Ryan Taylor contributed 16 points. The Wildcats shot nearly 52 percent from the field, four percent higher than Iowa, and outrebounded the Hawkeyes by 11.

Northwestern was up 15 points with 4:30 to go, with a 99.2% win probability. The Wildcats lost to Iowa by 1 pic.twitter.com/6rJ6TKvDxN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 11, 2019

Iowa was 5-13 from three point range in the first 16 minutes of the game, but connected on all four of its 3-point attempts to close the game. The win pushes No. 20 Iowa to 19-5 on the season and 8-5 in conference play. The Hawkeyes sit in sixth place in the Big Ten which features six teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Iows returns to action on Saturday, February 16 at Rutgers.

Northwestern falls to 12-11 on the season and 3-9 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats see Rutgers next on Wednesday, February 13.