basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 21, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking

Thursday, Feb. 21

Michigan 69, Minnesota 60

Cincinnati 60, UCF 55

UMBC 65, Vermont 56

Bryant 67, Wagner 65

SMU 77, UConn 59

Southern California 66, Oregon 49

Campbell 61, High Point 48

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m., ESPNU

WATCH: Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett get real with Andy Katz

Friday, Feb. 22

Bowling Green at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Kent State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Canisius at Monmouth, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m., ESPNNEWS

THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season look at the bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m., FS1

Green Bay at UIC, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at Rhode Island, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 23

No. 5 Tennessee at No. 13 LSU, noon, ESPN

No. 11 Marquette at Providence, noon, FOX

Penn State at Illinois, noon, BTN

MORE: These are the 5 most well-balanced teams in college basketball

Texas at Oklahoma, noon, ESPNU

Auburn at No. 4 Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.CBS

Ohio State at No. 24 Maryland, 2 p.m. ESPN

No. 19 Iowa State at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN2

MORE: These are the 5 most well-balanced teams in college basketball

West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m. ESPNU

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 16 Florida State at No. 8 North Carolina, 3:45 p.m., CBS,

No. 15 Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m., BTN

No. 20 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Saint Louis at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

No. 1 Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN

COMING UP: The 7 most important college basketball matchups between now and conference tournaments

South Florida at No. 9 Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon State at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Northern Illinois at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno State at No. 6 Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN

No. 12 Kansas at No. 14 Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

Utah at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

East Carolina at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Memphis at Wichita State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Seton Hall at St. John's, 8 p.m., FS1

No. 22 Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

BYU at No. 2 Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN

Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Washington, 10:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Sunday, Feb. 24

SMU at UCF, noon, CBSSN

No. 17 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN

Drake at Illinois State, 2 p.m., CBSSN

WHAT WILL IT MEAN? 1 key number from every college basketball conference with an auto bid

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan, 3:45 p.m., CBS

Wake Forest at NC State, ESPNU

California at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Stanford at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2