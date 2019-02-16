College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Thursday, Feb. 21
Southern California 66, Oregon 49
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, Feb. 22
Bowling Green at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Kent State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Canisius at Monmouth, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m., ESPNNEWS
Green Bay at UIC, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at Rhode Island, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, Feb. 23
No. 5 Tennessee at No. 13 LSU, noon, ESPN
No. 11 Marquette at Providence, noon, FOX
Penn State at Illinois, noon, BTN
Texas at Oklahoma, noon, ESPNU
Auburn at No. 4 Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.CBS
Ohio State at No. 24 Maryland, 2 p.m. ESPN
No. 19 Iowa State at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Baylor, 2 p.m. ESPNU
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
No. 16 Florida State at No. 8 North Carolina, 3:45 p.m., CBS,
No. 15 Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m., BTN
No. 20 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Saint Louis at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN
St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
No. 1 Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN
South Florida at No. 9 Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oregon State at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Northern Illinois at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Fresno State at No. 6 Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
No. 12 Kansas at No. 14 Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN
Utah at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network
East Carolina at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Memphis at Wichita State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Seton Hall at St. John's, 8 p.m., FS1
No. 22 Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
BYU at No. 2 Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN
Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Washington, 10:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Sunday, Feb. 24
No. 17 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN
Drake at Illinois State, 2 p.m., CBSSN
No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan, 3:45 p.m., CBS
Wake Forest at NC State, ESPNU
California at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network
Minnesota at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network