Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Score, live updates, highlights

Kansas State makes a move and Kentucky is up to No. 4 in Andy Katz's Power 36

Oklahoma State (9-15) travels to Austin for a Big 12 matchup with Texas (14-11) with tip-off set for 1p.m. inside the Frank Erwin Center. Texas finds themselves in the middle of a heated race in the Big 12. The Longhorns sit in sixth place behind Iowa State, while Oklahoma State is in a fight to get out of last place in the conference.

Texas comes off of a 71-64 loss at the hands of Kansas State, the current Big 12 leaders. Oklahoma State has had a tough schedule as of late, playing all three of the top teams in the conference over the last two weeks, most recently with a 78-50 loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Senior guard Kerwin Roach II leads the Longhorns, scoring nearly 15 points per game and dishing out over three assists per contest. The Cowboys are led by Cameron McGriff, a junior forward from Grand Praire, Texas, three hours from Austin. McGriff puts up almost 14 points and 8 rebounds per game, leading Oklahoma State in both categories.

Oklahoma State and Texas tip-off from Austin at 1 p.m. on CBS. Follow along here for score, live updates, and highlights.