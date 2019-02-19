March Madness: Getting to know the No. 2 seed

*Note: All data is from the 1985 tournament to the present.

The 2018 NCAA tournament didn't do much to rid 2 seeds of the bad taste the 2017 tournament left. Just as two different 2 seeds were bounced in the Round of 32 two years ago, two were again last year. Just as a 2 seed lost in the Sweet 16 two years ago, one did again last year. And just as one reached the Elite Eight only to lose so too did a program last year.

Swap 2017's Duke and Louisville for 2018's Cincinnati and North Carolina, 2017's Arizona for 2018's Purdue and 2017's Kentucky for 2018's Duke and the story you read seems all too familiar.

Second Round: South Carolina defeats Duke

All this goes to show you: there’s no certainty when it comes to the No. 2 seed.

The 1991 Syracuse team learned that lesson quickly. The Orange suffered a 73-69 loss to No. 15 Richmond, the first time ever a 15 seed sent a 2 seed home.

Before the Spiders’ upset, the second seeds didn’t have much trouble defeating the 15 seeds. From the expansion to 64 teams in 1985 until the Syracuse upset, only four games had been decided by eight points or fewer.

Year Winner Loser Score Margin 1985 Georgia Tech Mercer 65-58 7 1986 Michigan Akron 70-64 6 1987 Syracuse Georgia Southern 79-73 6 1990 Kansas Robert Morris 79-71 8

But the 1991 Orange showed that perhaps beating a No. 2 wasn't as far-fetched as first thought.

Three more upsets occurred in 1993, 1997 and 2001 before 2 seeds went undefeated against 15 seeds for the next 11 years.

All in all, 2 seeds have lost only eight games in the opening round, most recently Michigan State in 2016 when the Spartans lost to Middle Tennessee, 90-81. However, three of those losses happened in back-to-back years with Duke and Missouri in 2012 and Georgetown in 2013.

The Blue Devils have the most appearances in the two spot with 10. The 2012 loss to Lehigh has been the only setback, although in 1997 and 2008, Duke survived Murray State and Belmont respectively by a combined four points.

More 2 seeds have been knocked out in the Round of 32 — 43 of the 128 first-round winners — than any other round in the tournament, but five different 2 seeds have won a national championship: 1986 Louisville, 1991 Duke, 1998 Kentucky, 2004 Connecticut and 2016 Villanova.