Have 1 seed vs. 16 seed games been getting closer in March Madness?

Before the 2018 NCAA tournament, this was an easy story to write. The answer was no.

Then UMBC's historic win over top overall seed Virginia happened, and with it, history changed. Here's the margin of victory for 1 seeds in all 136 matchups:

Yeah, that plummet at the end would be courtesy of the Retrievers.

The original idea to look at the tightness of 1-16 games in the NCAA tournament came from noticing a trend in our Bracket Challenge Game. Over the past eight years, players have been picking 16 seeds to upset 1 seeds more and more, with a record 7.95 percent of brackets picking at least one 16-seed to win in the 2018 tournament.

But only 2.18 percent of brackets picked UMBC over Virginia. They were right. Somehow.

So, in the face of all this overwhelming negativity, why are people picking the ultimate underdogs more and more? Were the 2.18 percent who picked the Retrievers data geniuses? Or were they just lucky?

Here’s what the data has to say:

We're going to go with lucky. At the least, the 2.18 percent didn't have a trend to pull from when looking at 16-1 games over history. There’s almost no pattern here at all.

Even with UMBC's 20-point win, the average margin for the 136 1 vs. 16 games since 1985 (the first year the bracket included 16 seeds) is 24.36 points in favor of the 1 seeds.

Yet users in our Bracket Challenge Game have gotten bolder over the years, with as many as 6.2 percent of all brackets picking a 16 seed to upset a 1 seed in 2015, and a record 7.95 percent going with the underdogs in 2018. We expect an even bigger jump in 2019, now that UMBC broke the glass ceiling.

Here are a few more bits of information from the 136-game history of 1 seed vs. 16 seed, which will never be the same after the Retrievers: