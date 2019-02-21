Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Thursday, Feb. 21 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Gonzaga, Michigan and Cincinnati, all top-25 NET teams, all won on Thursday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 scoreboard and schedule for Thursday, Feb. 21 (all times in ET):
Here were the top 25 results from Wednesday, Feb. 20:
- No. 9 North Carolina 88, No. 1 Duke 72
- No. 7 Michigan State 71, Rutgers 60
- San Diego State 65, No. 11 Nevada 57
- Florida 82, No. 13 LSU 77 (OT)
- Syracuse 69, No. 16 Louisville 49
- No. 20 Marquette 79, Butler 69
- Georgetown 85, No. 22 Villanova 73
- No. 24 Auburn 79, Arkansas 56
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU | 10 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia at No. 17 Louisville | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 3 Duke at Syracuse | 6 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 4 Houston vs. Tulane | 6 p.m. Feb. 23 | TBA
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Auburn | 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBS
- No. 6 Tennessee at No. 16 LSU | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBS
- No. 8 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBS
- No. 9 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Florida State | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 |CBS
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. No. 15 Kansas | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 11 Purdue at Nebraska | 4 p.m. Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin at Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | 4 p.m. Feb. 23
- No. 14 Iowa State at TCU | 2 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN2
- No. 15 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 16 LSU at No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 17 Louisville vs. No. 2 Virginia | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ACC Network
- No. 18 Buffalo vs. Kent State | 7 p.m. Feb. 22 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Marquette at Providence | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | FOX
- No. 20 Auburn at No. 5 Kentucky | 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBS
- No. 21 Florida State at No. 9 North Carolina | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBS
- No. 22 Nevada vs. Fresno State | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBSSN
- No. 23 Maryland vs. Ohio State | 2 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 24 Wofford at Furman | 4 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN3
- No. 25 Cincinnati at UConn | 2 p.m. Feb. 24 | ESPN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Games through Feb. 20.
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|25-2
|7-1
|3-1
|15-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|Virginia
|ACC
|23-2
|8-1
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|23-3
|6-0
|4-1
|13-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|25-1
|8-1
|0-0
|17-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|22-4
|7-1
|1-2
|14-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|24-2
|6-1
|2-1
|15-0
|1-0
|7
|8
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|23-3
|5-3
|2-0
|16-0
|0-0
|8
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|22-5
|7-3
|2-1
|13-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|21-5
|9-1
|1-2
|11-2
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|21-5
|4-3
|3-1
|14-1
|0-0
|11
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|19-7
|4-5
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|18-8
|6-4
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|13
|15
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|20-6
|4-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|14
|18
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|19-7
|5-3
|3-1
|11-3
|0-0
|15
|17
|Kansas
|Big 12
|20-6
|2-6
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|16
|13
|LSU
|SEC
|21-5
|7-1
|2-2
|12-2
|0-0
|17
|16
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-9
|5-4
|0-2
|13-3
|0-0
|18
|21
|Buffalo
|MAC
|23-3
|10-3
|2-0
|10-0
|1-0
|19
|20
|Marquette
|Big East
|22-4
|5-2
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|20
|24
|Auburn
|SEC
|18-8
|2-5
|3-1
|12-2
|1-0
|21
|19
|Florida St.
|ACC
|21-5
|5-3
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|22
|11
|Nevada
|MWC
|24-2
|8-2
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|23
|23
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|20-7
|6-4
|1-1
|13-2
|0-0
|24
|25
|Wofford
|SoCon
|23-4
|8-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|25
|27
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|21-4
|5-3
|2-0
|14-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency