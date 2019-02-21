March Madness bracketology: The ultimate guide

Every February and March, a certain area of study takes over basketball — bracketology.

On this page, we'll take a deep dive into bracketology: What it is, what you need to know about the bracket itself, and updating predictions for the entire NCAA tournament field from NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz.

TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED: What is the history of March Madness and how does it work?

What is bracketology?

Bracketology is the practice of predicting the field and seeding for all 68 teams in the NCAA tournament and/or the outcomes for all games in the tournament. It is a made-up "-ology", sadly, so don't change your major just yet.

How does the NCAA tournament bracket work?

The modern NCAA tournament consists of 68 teams, playing in a single-elimination tournament.

All 68 of these teams are seeded based on their skill level. Seeding is an official ranking compiled by the tournament's Selection Committee — a 10-member group of school and conference administrators responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field. The results of this process are revealed to the public on Selection Sunday, when the full bracket is announced.

SELECTION COMMITTEE: What is the committee's role, and who is on it?

There are two types of seeding in the modern tournament.

First is the region seed, which is most often what people are referring to when they mention a team's seed. The NCAA tournament bracket is split into four regions that correspond to the locations in the United States where the opening rounds are played: East, West, Midwest, and South. Each region has 16 teams, which are each ranked 1 (the highest) through 16 (the lowest).

Second is the overall seed, which ranks each of the 68 teams in the tournament 1 (the highest) through 68 (the lowest). This is used to help determine which seeds are placed in which regions. For fairness, the committee tries not to place the best 1 seed in the same region as the best 2 seed, and so on.

This process serves to reward better teams with easier routes to the championship and also spreads the best teams throughout the bracket so that no region is unfairly lopsided and competition is as fair as possible.

Bracketology usually involves college basketball analysts predicting how this seeding process will play out, creating a mock bracket.

What does this year’s bracket look like?

Here’s what this year’s bracket looks like (and here's a PDF):

2019 NCAA Tournament Schedule And Venues

So, when does all this actually happen? Here is the full schedule for 2019's NCAA tournament:

March Madness 2019 dates and schedule ROUND SITE 2019 DATES Selection Sunday N/A March 17 First Four Dayton, OH March 19-20 1st/2nd Rounds Hartford, CT March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Salt Lake City, UT March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Des Moines, IA March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Jacksonville, FL March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Tulsa, OK March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds Columbus, OH March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds Columbia, SC March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds San Jose, CA March 22/24 South Regional Louisville, KY March 28/30 West Regional Anaheim, CA March 28/30 East Regional Washington, D.C. March 29/31 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO March 29/31 Final Four, National Championship Minneapolis, MN April 6/8

How can you watch 2019 NCAA Tournament games?

Every single March Madness game will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live. We'll post the full TV schedule here when it is available.

How can you get involved in bracketology?

By filling out a bracket! Our Bracket Challenge Game, the official bracket game of the NCAA, will open immediately after the committee announces the field on Selection Sunday (March 17), and you can try your hand at predicting who will win each game of the tournament.

The brackets will lock on that Thursday, before the first game of the first round begins, so get your picks in before then. How hard is filling out a bracket? Well no one has ever gotten a perfect bracket, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying.

Latest bracketology predictions:

We'll continue to update the below section with Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions throughout the season:

The complete March Madness field of 68 predicted with less than a month before conference tournaments begin

Katz has traveled the country this regular season watching games and talking to top players and coaches, all of which have helped inform his seventh bracket prediction of the season for the DI men's basketball tournament.

Selection Sunday 2019: Time, dates, schedule and everything else you need to know

We break down his picks below, but first, let’s look at the bracket itself. (Tap or click here to open the bracket in a new window or tab).

And here's that bracket in table form:

East West South Midwest 1 Duke Gonzaga Virginia Tennessee 16 Prairie View/Norfolk St. Sam Houston St. St. Francis (PA)/Canisius Lehigh 8 Texas Baylor Mississippi St. St. John's 9 Ole Miss Minnesota VCU Oklahoma 5 Kansas St. Florida State Villanova Iowa St. 12 Arizona St./Florida Belmont New Mexico St. Alabama/Georgetown 4 Nevada LSU Texas Tech Maryland 13 Liberty Hofstra Yale Old Dominion 6 Iowa Louisville Virginia Tech Wisconsin 11 North Carolina St. TCU UCF Auburn 3 Kansas Marquette Purdue Houston 14 South Dakota Montana Vermont UC Irvine 7 Syracuse Cincinnati Buffalo Washington 10 Temple Wofford Seton Hall Ohio St. 2 Michigan Michigan St. Kentucky North Carolina 15 Loyola-Chicago Radford Northern Kentucky Texas St.

THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season look at the March Madness bracket |Breakdown

Duke remains a 1 seed

The Blue Devils suffered a lopsided loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Duke (23-3, 11-2 in ACC) also lost freshman sensation Zion Williamson in the first half to a mild knee sprain and it's unclear at this point how much time the possible national player of the year could miss. But Mike Krzyzewski's squad still has Cam Reddish. It still has Tre Jones and RJ Barrett. And Marques Bolden, Jack White and ... you get the point.

Coach K: “We’re very concerned about Zion. It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time tomorrow. It’s stable. Obviously it has an impact. You lose the NPOY on the 1st play.” pic.twitter.com/SCq6DBjnkJ — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

Duke is still Duke. It still owns key wins against Kentucky, Virginia and Louisville. The sting from a rivalry loss won't subside right away, and it'll linger longer as Williamson works his way back to the court. What Katz's prediction shows is there's no reason to panic right now. The Blue Devils must find another way to replicate the energy lost without Williamson on the floor. They must replace that production, too.

But is there another coach fans would want to guide Duke there? Trust in Krzyzewski.

Mississippi moves to safety, Indiana drops out

Ole Miss dropped to an 11 seed in Katz's previous prediction and into a First Four game against Indiana. Since then Ole Miss has won three of four to move up to a 9 seed while IU has lost three straight and dropped out.

The game that got the Rebels back on track and sparked a winning streak. #TheSeason returns TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kxAZuKsY4m — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 20, 2019

The Rebels (18-8, 8-5 in SEC) are on the right track again after a four-game losing streak had its season on the verge of a spiral. They traveled to Georgia and Auburn and picked up wins. They beat Missouri at home. And while they lost against South Carolina the Rebels are still fifth in a deep SEC field. Games against both Tennessee and Kentucky remain, among three others, as the regular season comes to a close. But both come at home and the other three games are against teams Ole Miss has already beaten this season. Don't be surprised to see the Rebels' stock rise.

The Hoosiers (13-13, 4-11 in Big Ten) are now on a four-game losing streak and have won just once in their last 12 games. If there's a light symbolizing the legitimacy of their chances to make the NCAA tournament, at best it's flickering and close to dying out. IU has five games left: on the road at Iowa, at home against Wisconsin and Michigan State, on the road at Illinois and home against Rutgers. Indiana must get back on track, and then make a run in the Big Ten tournament. Anything less and it's four-straight years of missing the NCAA tournament for a program that expects so much more.

Texas Tech jumps into top 16

Texas Tech moved up from 24th overall and a 6 seed to 15th overall and a 4 seed in Katz's latest prediction. The Red Raiders had been on a bit of a slide, losing four of its past seven, but since Katz's previous prediction picked up road wins at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and beat Baylor at home.

Texas Tech (21-5, 9-4 in Big 12) is now just one game back of the Big 12-leading Kansas State Wildcats. It has a star in Jarrett Culver, who leads the team in points, rebounding and assists. And it wouldn't surprise anyone if it won its last five games ahead of the Big 12 tournament. The Red Raiders are poised to end the season amid the top three seeds.

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order. Beneath it, you’ll find a list of all 68 teams in Katz's latest field, with how their seeding has changed since the last prediction:

Overall seed Team Seed AQ 1 Gonzaga 1 * 2 Duke 1 * 3 Virginia 1 4 Tennessee 1 * 5 Kentucky 2 6 North Carolina 2 7 Michigan 2 8 Michigan St. 2 * 9 Houston 3 * 10 Kansas 3 11 Purdue 3 12 Marquette 3 * 13 LSU 4 14 Maryland 4 15 Texas Tech 4 16 Nevada 4 * 17 Iowa St. 5 18 Kansas St. 5 * 19 Villanova 5 20 Florida St. 5 21 Wisconsin 6 22 Virginia Tech 6 23 Iowa 6 24 Louisville 6 25 Buffalo 7 * 26 Cincinnati 7 27 Washington 7 * 28 Syracuse 7 29 Baylor 8 30 Mississippi St. 8 31 St. John's 8 32 Texas 8 33 Ole Miss 9 34 Oklahoma 9 35 Minnesota 9 36 VCU 9 37 Seton Hall 10 38 Ohio St. 10 39 Temple 10 40 Wofford 10 * 41 NC State 11 42 Auburn 11 43 UCF 11 44 TCU 11 45 Arizona St. 11 46 Florida 11 47 Alabama 12 48 Georgetown 12 49 Belmont 12 * 50 New Mexico St. 12 * 51 Hofstra 13 * 52 Liberty 13 * 53 Yale 13 * 54 Old Dominion 13 * 55 Vermont 14 * 56 UC Irvine 14 * 57 South Dakota St. 14 * 58 Montana 14 * 59 Texas St. 15 * 60 Northern Kentucky 15 * 61 Loyola-Chicago 15 * 62 Radford 15 * 63 Lehigh 16 * 64 Sam Houston St. 16 * 65 Prairie View 16 * 66 Norfolk State 16 * 67 St. Francis (PA) 16 * 68 Canisius 16 *

First four out: Clemson, Utah St., Butler, South Carolina