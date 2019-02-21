College basketball: Naismith Award releases 10 defensive player of the year nominees

The Naismith Award announced the 10 nominees for men's college basketball defensive player of the year on Thursday.
The list includes three seniors, three juniors and one sophomore. Duke's Zion Williamson and Tre Jones and Kentucky's Ashton Hagans are the three freshmen named to the list. West Virginia's Jevon Carter won the award last season in its inaugural year.
|Name
|Class
|PosITION
|School
|ConfERENCE
|Barry Brown, Jr.
|Sr.
|G
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|Brandon Clarke
|Jr.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Ashton Hagans
|Fr.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|De'Andre Hunter
|So.
|G
|Virginia
|ACC
|Tre Jones
|Fr.
|G
|Duke
|ACC
|Tariq Owens
|Sr.
|F
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Zavier Simpson
|Jr.
|G
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Matisse Thybulle
|Sr.
|G
|Washington
|Pac-12
|Grant Williams
|Jr.
|F
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Zion Williamson
|Fr.
|F
|Duke
|ACC
The four finalists for the award will be announced on March 14, and the Naismith Award Defensive Player of the Year will be announced on April 7.