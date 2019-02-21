College basketball: Naismith Award releases 10 defensive player of the year nominees

The Naismith Award announced the 10 nominees for men's college basketball defensive player of the year on Thursday.

The list includes three seniors, three juniors and one sophomore. Duke's Zion Williamson and Tre Jones and Kentucky's Ashton Hagans are the three freshmen named to the list. West Virginia's Jevon Carter won the award last season in its inaugural year.

Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 10 semifinalists: Name Class PosITION School ConfERENCE Barry Brown, Jr. Sr. G Kansas State Big 12 Brandon Clarke Jr. F Gonzaga WCC Ashton Hagans Fr. G Kentucky SEC De'Andre Hunter So. G Virginia ACC Tre Jones Fr. G Duke ACC Tariq Owens Sr. F Texas Tech Big 12 Zavier Simpson Jr. G Michigan Big Ten Matisse Thybulle Sr. G Washington Pac-12 Grant Williams Jr. F Tennessee SEC Zion Williamson Fr. F Duke ACC

The four finalists for the award will be announced on March 14, and the Naismith Award Defensive Player of the Year will be announced on April 7.