College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Friday, Feb. 22 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Buffalo is the only top-25 NET team in action on Friday.

Here are the top 25 results for Friday, Feb. 22:

Here were the Top 15 results from Thursday, Feb. 21:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Gonzaga WCC 26-2 7-1 3-1 16-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 23-2 8-1 3-0 12-1 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 23-3 6-0 4-1 13-2 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 25-1 8-1 0-0 17-0 0-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 22-4 7-1 1-2 14-1 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 24-2 6-1 2-1 15-0 1-0 7 7 Michigan Big Ten 24-3 6-3 2-0 16-0 0-0 8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 22-5 7-3 2-1 13-1 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 21-5 9-1 1-2 11-2 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 21-5 4-3 3-1 14-1 0-0 11 11 Purdue Big Ten 19-7 4-5 2-2 13-0 0-0 12 12 Wisconsin Big Ten 18-8 6-4 2-1 10-3 0-0 13 13 Virginia Tech ACC 20-6 4-4 4-0 12-2 0-0 14 14 Iowa St. Big 12 19-7 5-3 3-1 11-3 0-0 15 15 Kansas Big 12 20-6 2-6 3-0 15-0 0-0 16 16 LSU SEC 21-5 7-1 2-2 12-2 0-0 17 18 Buffalo MAC 24-3 10-3 2-0 12-0 1-0 18 17 Louisville ACC 18-9 5-4 0-2 13-3 0-0 19 19 Marquette Big East 22-4 5-2 1-1 16-1 0-0 20 20 Auburn SEC 18-8 2-5 3-1 12-2 1-0 21 21 Florida St. ACC 21-5 5-3 4-1 12-1 0-0 22 22 Nevada MWC 24-2 8-2 4-0 12-0 0-0 23 23 Maryland Big Ten 20-7 6-4 1-1 13-2 0-0 24 24 Wofford SoCon 23-4 8-3 0-0 12-1 3-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 22-4 5-3 2-0 15-1 0-0