Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Saturday Feb. 23 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Duke, without Zion Williamson, got revenge against Syracuse with a series split while LSU dropped Tennessee in a crazy overtime finish. Then in primetime, Texas Tech routed Kansas to move into second place in the Big 12 race.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 schedule and results for Saturday, Feb. 23:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU | 10 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia 64, No. 19 Louisville 52
- No. 3 Duke 75, Syracuse 65
- No. 4 Houston 71, South Florida 59
- No. 5 Kentucky 80, No. 20 Auburn 53
- No. 17 LSU 82, No. 6 Tennessee 80 (OT)
- No. 9 North Carolina 77, No. 21 Florida State 59
- No. 10 Texas Tech 91, No. 15 Kansas 62
- No. 11 Purdue 75, Nebraska 72
- No. 12 Wisconsin 69, Northwestern 64
- No. 13 Virginia Tech 67, Notre Dame 59
- TCU 75, No. 14 Iowa State 72
- No. 18 Marquette 76, Providence 58
- No. 22 Nevada 74, Fresno State 68
- No. 23 Maryland 72, Ohio State 62
- No. 24 Wofford 72, Furman 64
Here were the top 25 results from Friday, Feb. 22:
THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU | 10 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke at No. 13 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 4 Houston at East Carolina | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN3
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Arkansas | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | SEC Network
- No. 6 Tennessee at Mississippi| 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | SEC Network
- No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBS
- No. 8 Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24 | CBS
- No. 9 North Carolina vs. Syracuse | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 |ESPN3
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Illinois | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Wisconsin at Indiana | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Duke | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 14 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma | 8 p.m. Feb. 25 | ESPN2
- No. 15 Kansas vs. Kansas State | 9 p.m. Feb. 25 | ESPN
- No. 17 LSU vs. Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. Akron | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN+
- No. 18 Marquette at Villanova | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | FS1
- No. 19 Louisville at Boston College | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | TBA
- No. 20 Auburn at Georgia | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 21 Florida State vs. Notre Dame | 7 p.m. Feb. 25 | ESPN
- No. 22 Nevada vs. UNLV | 11 p.m. Feb. 27 | CBSSN
- No. 23 Maryland at Penn State | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 24 Wofford at Chattanooga | 7 p.m. Feb. 28 | TBA
- No. 25 Cincinnati at UConn | 2 p.m. Feb. 24 | ESPN
POWER 36: Duke, Gonzaga take over top two spots in Katz's Power 36
RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|26-2
|7-1
|3-1
|16-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|23-2
|8-1
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|23-3
|6-0
|4-1
|13-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|25-1
|8-1
|0-0
|17-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|22-4
|7-1
|1-2
|14-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|24-2
|6-1
|2-1
|15-0
|1-0
|7
|7
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|24-3
|6-3
|2-0
|16-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|22-5
|7-3
|2-1
|13-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|21-5
|9-1
|1-2
|11-2
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|21-5
|4-3
|3-1
|14-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|19-7
|4-5
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|18-8
|6-4
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|13
|13
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|20-6
|4-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|14
|14
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|19-7
|5-3
|3-1
|11-3
|0-0
|15
|15
|Kansas
|Big 12
|20-6
|2-6
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|16
|17
|Buffalo
|MAC
|24-3
|10-3
|2-0
|11-0
|1-0
|17
|16
|LSU
|SEC
|21-5
|7-1
|2-2
|12-2
|0-0
|18
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|22-4
|5-2
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|19
|18
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-9
|5-4
|0-2
|13-3
|0-0
|20
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|18-8
|2-5
|3-1
|12-2
|1-0
|21
|21
|Florida St.
|ACC
|21-5
|5-3
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|22
|22
|Nevada
|MWC
|24-2
|8-2
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|23
|23
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|20-7
|6-4
|1-1
|13-2
|0-0
|24
|24
|Wofford
|SoCon
|23-4
|8-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|22-4
|5-3
|2-0
|15-1
|0-0
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency