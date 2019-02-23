South Dakota State's Mike Daum reaches 3,000 career points, is second player this season to hit mark

Only 10 players in Division I men's college basketball history have reached 3,000 career points.

And two of those 10 reached that milestone this month.

One week after Campbell's Chris Clemons reached 3,000 career points, South Dakota State's Mike Daum joined him. Daum was only 19 points away going into Saturday's game against rival South Dakota.

The 6-foot-9 scoring machine from Kimball, Nebraska hit the mark with 1:02 left to play in the second half Saturday, connecting on a right-handed floater in traffic that gave the Jackrabbits an 86-85 lead.

This basket put Mike Daum in the 3,000 point club! pic.twitter.com/ubLgOXgCnG — JackrabbitBasketball (@GoJacksMBB) February 23, 2019

The Jackrabbits went on to win the game, 94-89, behind Daum's 25 points and seven rebounds.

Daum had a huge game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday too, as he scored 38 points and had 20 rebounds in the Jackrabbits' 92-83 win.

Here are Daum's career numbers, as they were going into Saturday's game:

Season Points PPG FGM-FGA (Pct.) 3-pointers FTM-FTA (Pct.) 2018-19 749 25.8 256-502 (.510) 60 177-213 (83.1) 2017-18 836 23.9 273-591 (46.2) 96 194-228 (85.1) 2016-17 878 25.1 274-533 (51.4) 79 251-289 (86.9) 2015-16 518 15.2 172-311 (55.3) 29 145-176 (82.4)

Both Clemons and Daum rank in the top 10 all-time for career scoring leaders. Before this season, Creighton's Doug McDermott was the most recent player to reach 3,000 points. McDermott played for the Bluejays from 2010 through 2014.

As for Daum, he's been a consistent star for the Jackrabbits. He's averaged at least 23 points per-game for three consecutive seasons and has averaged a double-double two seasons in a row.

With Daum leading the way, South Dakota State has played in the NCAA tournament in each of his first three seasons. The Jackrabbits are 0-3, but they've been No. 12 seeds twice and have close losses to both Maryland and Ohio State.

South Dakota State is battling Omaha for first place in the Summit League this season as the conference tournament nears.