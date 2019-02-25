Breaking down the Big 12 basketball race, each team's chances

Let's take a trip back to March 6, 2004. Usher ruled the charts with "Yeah!" Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was the freshly crowned Best Picture Oscar winner in an 11-for-11 sweep.

And Kansas basketball didn't finish on top of the Big 12 standings.

On that day, Oklahoma State routed Texas A&M 70-41 to win the conference outright. It was so long ago, Texas A&M, Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska aren't even in the league anymore. Hello to "new" members TCU and West Virginia.

Since that Oklahoma State solo title, Kansas has won at least a share of 14 consecutive regular-season conference titles, an NCAA record. However, that streak might finally end this season. Might.

Kansas rival K-State is currently in first in the conference at 11-4, but that lead is only 1/2 game on Texas Tech...and Kansas State just lost to KU in Lawrence, pushing the Jayhawks to only one game back.

Still, it looks like this could be the year the streak ends.

As we approach the end of the regular season, we break down the leading Big 12 championship contenders by looking at projections, players, history and schedules — and how it could end.

The state of the Big 12 basketball title race

Kansas State

Record: 21-7 overall, 11-4 Big 12

Remaining games: 3 (March 2 vs. Baylor; March 4 at TCU; March 9 vs. Oklahoma)

KenPom projection: 13-5 (co-champion)

K-State's loss at KU on Monday was more about the Jayhawks remaining alive in the race than dooming the Wildcats' title chances.

Still, Kansas' 64-49 win means the Wildcats have only a 1/2-game lead on Texas Tech and only a one-game lead on Kansas as the season winds down.

The good news? The Wildcats have a very favorable schedule the rest of the way: home vs. Baylor, at TCU and home vs. Oklahoma. Win that and the Wildcats clinch at least a share of the title — and Kansas' streak will end.

Texas Tech

Record: 22-5 overall, 10-4 Big 12

Remaining games: 4 (Feb. 27 vs. Oklahoma State; March 2 at TCU; March 4 vs. Texas; March 9 at Iowa State)

KenPom projection: 13-5 (co-champion)

Lost in the whirlwind of a Kansas-or-Kansas State was the fact that Texas Tech is right there, too. Now they're more than "just there" after dismantling Kansas 91-62 on Saturday.

The Red Raiders will bring their championship-caliber defense every game. The question is if Jarrett Culver and Co. can score enough.

That hasn't been a problem of late though, as the Red Raiders have routed Kansas and short-handed Baylor (86-61) in back-to-back games. That's a big step toward the program winning its first regular-season conference title since 1996...when Texas Tech was in the Southwest Conference.

Kansas

Record: 21-7 overall, 10-5 Big 12

Remaining games: 3 (March 2 at Oklahoma State; March 5 at Oklahoma; March 9 vs. Baylor)

KenPom projection: 12-6 (third)

Kansas is only 2-7 on the road this season, a troubling number as the Jayhawks can't rely on Allen Fieldhouse the rest of the way. Of course Kansas did just that on Monday, as it beat leader K-State 64-49. Bill Self is now 29-0 at home at KU on Big Monday.

The Jayhawks are one game behind K-State, with the two rivals splitting the season series. Kansas will be favored in its last three games, but it will need both K-State and Texas Tech to slip up, as the Jayhawks are one back in the loss column to both.

The growth of freshmen Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson will be key in the final three games.

Baylor

Record: 18-9 overall, 9-5 Big 12

Remaining games: 4 (Feb. 27 vs. Texas; March 2 at Kansas State; March 6 vs. Oklahoma State; March 9 at Kansas)

KenPom projection: 11-7

Though the Bears are only 1 1/2 games out of first, stats say Baylor is more likely to play the role of spoiler the last few weeks. Much of that is more because of the schedule than any problems with Baylor itself.

Just take a look at what's ahead. The Bears lost to Texas Tech last Saturday, and though they still beat Iowa State on the road, the Bears must travel to both K-State and Kansas to close out the regular season.

However, that crucial road win against top-25 Iowa State keeps the Bears in the race. And if Baylor can become road warriors...

Iowa State

Record: 20-8 overall, 9-6 Big 12

Remaining games: 3 (March 2 at Texas; March 6 at West Virginia; March 9 vs. Texas Tech)

KenPom projection: 11-7

Iowa State's title hopes appeared to be fading after dropping three games out with four games left on its schedule. The Cyclones lost to TCU 75-72 on the road Saturday.

The good news? Besides a finale against Texas Tech (at home), the Cyclones do have a fairly manageable schedule. But they'll likely need some outside help to truly contend.

A home win against Oklahoma coupled with Kansas' win against K-State pushed the Cyclones to two games behind with three to play.

The Bottom Line

Even with the loss on Monday, K-State is in great shape. If the Wildcats go 3-for-3, they clinch at least a share. If Texas Tech wins out, the Red Raiders clinch a share.

It won't be easy, especially with Kansas inching closer on Monday, but expect one of those two to do just that — to end the streak.