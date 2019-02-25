Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Monday, Feb. 25 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Michigan State defeated in-state rival Michigan in a huge Big Ten game Sunday afternoon. Three top 25 teams take the court Monday evening, with No. 20 Kansas looking to rebound in a huge Big 12 showdown with Kansas State.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 schedule for Monday, Feb. 25:
- No. 15 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma | 8 p.m. Feb. 25 | ESPN2
- No. 20 Kansas vs. Kansas State | 9 p.m. Feb. 25 | ESPN
Here are the top 25 schedule and results for Sunday, Feb. 24:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific | 11 p.m. Feb. 28 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke at No. 12 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 4 Houston at East Carolina | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN3
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Arkansas | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | SEC Network
- No. 6 Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. March 2 | FOX
- No. 7 Tennessee at Mississippi| 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | SEC Network
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. Syracuse | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 |ESPN3
- No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska | 7 p.m. Feb. 28 | ESPN
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Illinois | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Duke | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 13 Wisconsin at Indiana | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN
- No. 14 LSU vs. Texas A&M | 9 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. Akron | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | ESPN+
- No. 17 Marquette at Villanova | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | FS1
- No. 18 Nevada vs. UNLV | 11 p.m. Feb. 27 | CBSSN
- No. 19 Wofford at Chattanooga | 7 p.m. Feb. 28 | TBA
- No. 21 Maryland at Penn State | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 22 Louisville at Boston College | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | TBA
- No. 23 Auburn at Georgia | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 24 Cincinnati at SMU | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | CBS Sports Network
- No. 25 Mississippi State vs. Missouri | 7 p.m. Feb. 26 | SEC Network
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|27-2
|7-1
|3-1
|17-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|24-2
|9-1
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|24-3
|7-0
|4-1
|13-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|26-1
|8-1
|0-0
|18-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|23-4
|7-1
|1-2
|15-1
|0-0
|6
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|23-5
|8-3
|2-1
|13-1
|0-0
|7
|8
|Tennessee
|SEC
|24-3
|6-2
|2-1
|15-0
|1-0
|8
|6
|North Carolina
|ACC
|22-5
|9-1
|1-2
|12-2
|0-0
|9
|7
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|24-4
|6-3
|2-0
|16-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|22-5
|4-3
|3-1
|15-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|20-7
|5-5
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|21-6
|5-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|19-8
|7-4
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|14
|14
|LSU
|SEC
|22-5
|7-1
|2-2
|13-2
|0-0
|15
|15
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|19-8
|5-4
|3-1
|11-3
|0-0
|16
|16
|Buffalo
|MAC
|24-3
|10-3
|2-0
|11-0
|1-0
|17
|17
|Marquette
|Big East
|23-4
|6-2
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|18
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|25-2
|8-2
|4-0
|13-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Wofford
|SoCon
|24-4
|9-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|20
|20
|Kansas
|Big 12
|20-7
|2-7
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|21
|21
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|21-7
|6-4
|1-1
|14-2
|0-0
|22
|22
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-10
|5-4
|0-2
|13-4
|0-0
|23
|23
|Auburn
|SEC
|18-9
|2-6
|3-1
|12-2
|1-0
|24
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|23-4
|6-3
|2-0
|15-1
|0-0
|25
|26
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|20-7
|5-3
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency