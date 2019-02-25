NCAA DIII men's basketball bracket announced for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced Monday the field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.
The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 43 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
Sixteen sites will host four teams for first and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional-round sites March 8-9. Winners of the four sectional games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 15 and 16. All games, except the semi- finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be conducted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:
|Conference
|Automatic Qualifier
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State-Behrend (23-4)
|American Rivers Conference
|Nebraska Wesleyan (26-1)
|American Southwest Conference
|Texas-Dallas (24-4)
|Capital Athletic Conference
|
Christopher Newport (25-3)
|Centennial Conference
|Swarthmore (24-3)
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Baruch (22-5)
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|North Central (Illinois) (22-5)
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Rosemont (15-12)
|Commonweath Coast Conference
|Nichols (25-2)
|Empire 8
|Alfred (23-4)
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Albertus Magnus
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Hanover (21-6)
|Landmark Conference
|Moravian (19-8)
|Liberty League
|Skidmore (19-7)
|Little East Conference
|Keene State (20-7)
|Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|Salem State (-18-9)
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Albion (19-8)
|Middle Atlanta Conference Commonwealth
|Arcadia (22-5)
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|DeSales (21-6)
|Midwest Conference
|Lake Forest (18-9)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Saint John's (Minnesota) (23-4)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Mitchell (19-9)
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Amherst (23-4)
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|Emerson (16-11)
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Rowan (21-6)
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson (17-10)
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wittenberg (23-5)
|North Eastern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Morrisville State (23-4)
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Aurora (17-11)
|Northwest Conference
|Whitman (26-1)
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Baldwin Wallace (20-8)
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Guilford (21-7)
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Chatham (19-9)
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State (20-7)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Eureka (13-14)
|Southern Athletic Association
|Sewanee (22-6)
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Pomona-Pitzer (25-2)
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Texas Lutheran (18-10)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Oswego State (22-5)
|University Athletic Association
|Emory (20-5)
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul (21-6)
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Maryville (Tennessee) (21-7)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Platteville (18-10)
Pool B:
Gwynedd Mercy (19-8)
Pool C:
Augustana (Ill.) (24-3)
Capital (20-7)
Hamilton (23-4)
Loras (21-6)
Marietta (20-6)
Middlebury (18-7)
MIT (22-4)
New Jersey City (20-7)
Plattgburgh State (20-6)
Ramapo (18-9)
Randolph-Macon (25-3)
Rochester (NY) (20-5)
Salisbury (19-8)
St. Thomas (Minn.) (22-4)
Wheaton (Ill.) (19-8)
Williams (20-6)
Wisconsin-La Crosse (17-9)
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (23-3)
Wooster (23-5)
York (Pa.) (21-7)
For more information about the men’s basketball championship, log on to www.ncaa.com.