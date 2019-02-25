NCAA DIII men's basketball bracket announced for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced Monday the field of 64 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

RELATED: Selection Show | Interactive bracket | Full winter selection show schedule

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 43 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional-round sites March 8-9. Winners of the four sectional games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 15 and 16. All games, except the semi- finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be conducted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference Automatic Qualifier Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend (23-4) American Rivers Conference Nebraska Wesleyan (26-1) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (24-4) Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (25-3) Centennial Conference Swarthmore (24-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (22-5) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) (22-5) Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont (15-12) Commonweath Coast Conference Nichols (25-2) Empire 8 Alfred (23-4) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Albertus Magnus Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover (21-6) Landmark Conference Moravian (19-8) Liberty League Skidmore (19-7) Little East Conference Keene State (20-7) Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Salem State (-18-9) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Albion (19-8) Middle Atlanta Conference Commonwealth Arcadia (22-5) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (21-6) Midwest Conference Lake Forest (18-9) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's (Minnesota) (23-4) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell (19-9) New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst (23-4) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Emerson (16-11) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan (21-6) North Atlantic Conference Husson (17-10) North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg (23-5) North Eastern Athletics Collegiate Conference Morrisville State (23-4) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora (17-11) Northwest Conference Whitman (26-1) Ohio Athletic Conference Baldwin Wallace (20-8) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Guilford (21-7) Presidents' Athletic Conference Chatham (19-9) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (20-7) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Eureka (13-14) Southern Athletic Association Sewanee (22-6) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer (25-2) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran (18-10) State University of New York Athletic Conference Oswego State (22-5) University Athletic Association Emory (20-5) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (21-6) USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee) (21-7) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Platteville (18-10)

Pool B:

Gwynedd Mercy (19-8) Pool C:

Augustana (Ill.) (24-3)

Capital (20-7)

Hamilton (23-4)

Loras (21-6)

Marietta (20-6)

Middlebury (18-7)

MIT (22-4)

New Jersey City (20-7)

Plattgburgh State (20-6)

Ramapo (18-9)

Randolph-Macon (25-3)

Rochester (NY) (20-5)

Salisbury (19-8)

St. Thomas (Minn.) (22-4)

Wheaton (Ill.) (19-8)

Williams (20-6)

Wisconsin-La Crosse (17-9)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (23-3)

Wooster (23-5)

York (Pa.) (21-7)

For more information about the men’s basketball championship, log on to www.ncaa.com.