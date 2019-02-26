Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Tuesday, Feb. 26 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Duke on Tuesday in ACC action. Kentucky and North Carolina both won close games.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here is the top 25 schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26:

Here are the top 25 results for Monday, Feb. 25:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Gonzaga WCC 27-2 7-1 3-1 17-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 24-2 9-1 3-0 12-1 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 24-3 7-0 4-1 13-2 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 26-1 8-1 0-0 18-0 0-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 23-4 7-1 1-2 15-1 0-0 6 6 Michigan St. Big Ten 23-5 8-3 2-1 13-1 0-0 7 7 Tennessee SEC 24-3 6-2 2-1 15-0 1-0 8 8 North Carolina ACC 22-5 9-1 1-2 12-2 0-0 9 9 Michigan Big Ten 24-4 6-3 2-0 16-1 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 22-5 4-3 3-1 15-1 0-0 11 11 Purdue Big Ten 20-7 5-5 2-2 13-0 0-0 12 12 Virginia Tech ACC 21-6 5-4 4-0 12-2 0-0 13 13 Wisconsin Big Ten 19-8 7-4 2-1 10-3 0-0 14 15 Iowa St. Big 12 20-8 5-4 3-1 12-3 0-0 15 14 LSU SEC 22-5 7-1 2-2 13-2 0-0 16 16 Buffalo MAC 24-3 10-3 2-0 11-0 1-0 17 20 Kansas Big 12 21-7 2-7 3-0 16-0 0-0 18 17 Marquette Big East 23-4 6-2 1-1 16-1 0-0 19 18 Nevada MWC 25-2 8-2 4-0 13-0 0-0 20 19 Wofford SoCon 24-4 9-3 0-0 12-1 3-0 21 21 Maryland Big Ten 21-7 6-4 1-1 14-2 0-0 22 22 Louisville ACC 18-10 5-4 0-2 13-4 0-0 23 23 Auburn SEC 18-9 2-6 3-1 12-2 1-0 24 25 Mississippi St. SEC 20-7 5-3 3-1 12-3 0-0 25 24 Cincinnati AAC 23-4 6-3 2-0 15-1 0-0