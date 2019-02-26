Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Tuesday, Feb. 26 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Duke on Tuesday in ACC action. Kentucky and North Carolina both won close games.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26:
- No. 12 Virginia Tech 77, No. 3 Duke 72
- No. 5 Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66
- No. 8 North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85
- Indiana 75, No. 13 Wisconsin 73 (2OT)
- No. 15 LSU 66, Texas A&M 55
- No. 16 Buffalo 77, Akron 64
- No. 24 Mississippi State 68, Missouri 49
Here are the top 25 results for Monday, Feb. 25:
THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific | 11 p.m. Feb. 28 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Duke vs. Miami (Fla.) | 4 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 4 Houston at East Carolina | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPN3
- No. 5 Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee | 2 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 6 Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. March 2 | FOX
- No. 7 Tennessee at Mississippi| 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | SEC Network
- No. 8 North Carolina at Clemson | 6 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska | 7 p.m. Feb. 28 | ESPN
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 11 Purdue vs. Illinois | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Virginia Tech at Florida State | 7 p.m. March 5 | ESPNU
- No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Penn State | 1 p.m. March 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 14 Iowa State at Texas | 2 p.m. March 2 | ESPN2
- No. 15 LSU at Alabama | 12 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 16 Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) | 8 p.m. March 1 | CBSSN
- No. 17 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 18 Marquette at Villanova | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | FS1
- No. 19 Nevada vs. UNLV | 11 p.m. Feb. 27 | CBSSN
- No. 20 Wofford at Chattanooga | 7 p.m. Feb. 28 | ESPN+
- No. 21 Maryland at Penn State | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 | Big Ten Network
- No. 22 Louisville at Boston College | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | TBA
- No. 23 Auburn at Georgia | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | ESPNU
- No. 24 Mississippi State at Auburn | 4 p.m. March 2 | ESPNU
- No. 25 Cincinnati at SMU | 9 p.m. Feb. 27 | CBS Sports Network
POWER 36: Duke, Gonzaga take over top two spots in Katz's Power 36
RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Through games Feb. 25, 2019
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|27-2
|7-1
|3-1
|17-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|24-2
|9-1
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|24-3
|7-0
|4-1
|13-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|26-1
|8-1
|0-0
|18-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|23-4
|7-1
|1-2
|15-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|23-5
|8-3
|2-1
|13-1
|0-0
|7
|7
|Tennessee
|SEC
|24-3
|6-2
|2-1
|15-0
|1-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|22-5
|9-1
|1-2
|12-2
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|24-4
|6-3
|2-0
|16-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|22-5
|4-3
|3-1
|15-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|20-7
|5-5
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|21-6
|5-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|19-8
|7-4
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|14
|15
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|20-8
|5-4
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|15
|14
|LSU
|SEC
|22-5
|7-1
|2-2
|13-2
|0-0
|16
|16
|Buffalo
|MAC
|24-3
|10-3
|2-0
|11-0
|1-0
|17
|20
|Kansas
|Big 12
|21-7
|2-7
|3-0
|16-0
|0-0
|18
|17
|Marquette
|Big East
|23-4
|6-2
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|19
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|25-2
|8-2
|4-0
|13-0
|0-0
|20
|19
|Wofford
|SoCon
|24-4
|9-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|21
|21
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|21-7
|6-4
|1-1
|14-2
|0-0
|22
|22
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-10
|5-4
|0-2
|13-4
|0-0
|23
|23
|Auburn
|SEC
|18-9
|2-6
|3-1
|12-2
|1-0
|24
|25
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|20-7
|5-3
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|25
|24
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|23-4
|6-3
|2-0
|15-1
|0-0
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency