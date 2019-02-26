DII basketball: These 5 schools could make an Elite Eight run in both the men's and women's tournaments

What’s better than having a team make the Elite Eight in the NCAA DII tournament? How about having two teams make the Elite Eight?

Let’s take a look at five schools who have a shot at seeing both their DII men’s and women’s basketball teams reach the national quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament this March.

2019 PRINTABLE BRACKETS: Men’s | Women’s

Indiana (Pa)

Men’s rank: No. 2 | Women’s rank: No. 8 (tied)

Fans are happy in Indiana, Pennsylvania these days, with not one but two top 10 DII basketball teams in the country.

Jacobo Diaz, one of 24 DII players on the Bevo Francis Award top 50, has the men’s team sitting at 24-2 with averages of 19.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and nearly three assists per game. The women’s team, currently 22-2, is fueled by three starters — Carolyn Appleby, Lauren Wolosik, and Brittany Robinson — who were big parts of the 2018 Elite Eight team.

While the PSAC tournament is no easy gauntlet for either team, both squads are trending in the right direction and have the star power to propel deep runs in the NCAA tournament.

DII WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WATCH: First half lessons | Stat leaders | Freshmen to watch | Sleepers

West Texas A&M

Men’s rank: No. 4 | Women’s rank: No. 18

Both teams are streaking in Canyon, Texas. The men have won 12 in a row and the women seven. The men made it to the Elite Eight in 2018, while the women’s team was a thrilling fourth quarter away themselves, before falling 56-53 to Lubbock Christian in the South Central regional finals.

Hightower and Spurgin Sweep the LSC Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards https://t.co/UqoMh9mpUS — WTAMU Athletics (@wtathletics) February 25, 2019

Each squad is led by some of the Lone Star’s finest. Lexy Hightower is having another big year, leading the Lady Buffs in scoring, while Ryan Quaid is amongst the conference leaders in both points (16.1 per game) and rebounds (7.5 per game). What makes both teams dangerous is that neither star goes at it alone as all five starters can score and board.

Ashland

Men’s rank: No. 23 | Women’s rank: No. 7

Ashland’s women’s team has been the benchmark of DII basketball for a few years. The Eagles have won two titles since 2013 and were in the finals last year as well, their 73-game winning streak — the best in the history of DII men’s and women’s basketball — snapped by Central Missouri. Ashland still has one of the best in DII women’s basketball in Jodi Johnson, and with an experienced and highly-talented supporting cast, they are geared up for another run. The region is a lot tougher this year, so it will be fun to watch.

The men’s team is entering somewhat new territory. They have made the NCAA tournament just once since the 1990-91 season but looke poised to make it No. 2. With one of the top scoring defenses in the land, Ashland’s men’s team hopes to make a historic run this season.

NCAA DII MEN’S TOURNAMENT WATCH: Sleepers | Standout freshman | Stat leaders | Undefeated teams| Big men

Florida Southern

Men’s rank: No. NR | Women’s rank: No. 19

The Moccasins women’s team is back on track after losing back-to-back games in early February. They sit atop the Sunshine State Conference standings with the top scoring offense in the SSC, dropping 77.6 points per night. That’s in large part from the dangerous duo of Camille Giardina and Anja Fuchs-Robetin. The South is as tough a region as any, but the Mocs have the weapons to make a timely run in March.

The men’s team will have their hands full, dropping out of the most recent top 25. The SSC is loaded with high-scoring Nova Southeastern and Lynn, and then see a hot team like Valdosta State thrown into the South Region mix. If the Mocs can reel off a win or two and get the momentum rolling to start off March, they’ll have what it takes to go far.

Lewis

Men’s rank: No. 19 | Women’s rank: No. 15

Both of the Flyers’ teams find themselves in the top 25 but may have the toughest road to escape their regions. The men have to deal with a Bellarmine team that has been a DII power for several years running, while the women will have to find their way through Ashland, Drury, and Grand Valley State.

That’s not to say neither team can’t pull it off. Jessica Kelliher has won three consecutive GLVC player of the week awards and has the Flyers on an 11-game winning streak and 24-2 overall. The men’s team is also streaking, winners of their last nine, but the most recent victory was an eye-opener. The Flyers have done what little have accomplished the past five years, and went on the road to Louisville, Kentucky and upset Bellarmine on a Kendale McCullum game-winner in the final seconds. If that activated the March magic a little early, the Flyers could be in good shape.

STAY CLEAR: 5 DII men’s teams you don’t want to play in March | Women’s