This is the type of company Houston can join if it finishes the regular season with 1 loss

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson talks about the program's growth since its heartbreaking loss to Michigan

The Houston Cougars are 26-1. Sure, they play in an AAC that's in the midst of a down year, but 26-1 is a heck of an accomplishment. And there's a decent chance the Cougars won't lose another regular season game.

We researched the college basketball archives of the past 15 years and found every team that finished the regular season with one loss or fewer. The full list:

1-loss or fewer regular season teams of past 15 years Year School Record 2016-17 Gonzaga 29-1 2014-15 Kentucky 31-0 2013-14 Wichita State 31-0 2011-12 Kentucky 30-1 2011-12 Murray State 28-1 2011-12 Syracuse 30-1 2007-08 Memphis 30-1 2005-06 George Washington 26-1 2004-05 Illinois 29-1

Houston has four regular season games remaining. Here they are, along with the projected scores via KenPom. You'll notice KenPom projects the Cougars to lose their last game of the season — a road affair at Cincinnati. If they can go unblemished, though, they'll become the 10th team to finish the regular season with one loss or fewer in the last 15 years.

Houston remaining schedule Date Opponent Projected Score Feb. 27 @East Carolina W, 74-58 March 2 UCF W, 69-61 March 7 SMU W, 76-62 March 9 @Cincinnati L, 64-63

Houston defeated Cincinnati by a score of 65-58 on Feb. 10, but the Bearcats haven't lost a home game since the opening night of the season against Ohio State. Circle March 9 on the calendar.

Here are a few more tidbits about the Cougars.

Houston has the No. 12 defense in the country, per KenPom. It leads college basketball in effective field goal percentage defense (42.0).

The Cougars struggle to force turnovers, but they're lights out in just about every other defensive category. Opponents only make 27.3 percent of their 3s against them (which ranks third) and 42.7 percent of their 2s (sixth).

Houston ranks 34th in offense. But its adjusted offensive efficiency rating when Corey Davis is on the floor is 119.5. That mark would be good for seventh in the land.

Davis and Armoni Brooks are the only two Cougars who are averaging double digits in scoring.

It will be fascinating to see what seed Houston earns come Selection Sunday. NCAA.com's Andy Katz has the Cougars on the 3-line.

This is a team to keep an eye on as the regular season winds down.