Naismith Award releases 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year

Gonzaga moves to No. 1 in Andy Katz's new Power 36 rankings

The Naismith Award announced the 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year on Wednesday.

Virginia's Tony Bennett and Gonzaga's Mark Few, the previous two winners of the award, are both nominated again. Joining them are three other ACC coaches, three Big Ten coaches, and one coach each from the SEC, Big East, Big 12, MAC, AAC, Mountain West, and the Southern Conference.