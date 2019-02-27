basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 27, 2019

Naismith Award releases 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year

The Naismith Award announced the 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year on Wednesday.

Virginia's Tony Bennett and Gonzaga's Mark Few, the previous two winners of the award, are both nominated again. Joining them are three other ACC coaches, three Big Ten coaches, and one coach each from the SEC, Big East, Big 12, MAC, AAC, Mountain West, and the Southern Conference.

Name School  Conference
Rick Barnes Tennessee SEC
Chris Beard Texas Tech Big 12
John Beilein Michigan Big Ten
Tony Bennett Virginia ACC
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Tom Izzo Michigan State Big Ten
Mike Krzyewski Duke ACC
Chris Mack Louisville ACC
Eric Musselman Nevada Mountain West
Nate Oats Buffalo MAC
Matt Painter Purdue Big Ten
Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC
Roy Williams North Carolina ACC
Steve Wojciechowski Marquette Big East
Mike Young Wofford SoCon

 