Naismith Award releases 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year

The Naismith Award announced the 15 nominees for men's basketball coach of the year on Wednesday.
Virginia's Tony Bennett and Gonzaga's Mark Few, the previous two winners of the award, are both nominated again. Joining them are three other ACC coaches, three Big Ten coaches, and one coach each from the SEC, Big East, Big 12, MAC, AAC, Mountain West, and the Southern Conference.
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Rick Barnes
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Chris Beard
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|John Beilein
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Tony Bennett
|Virginia
|ACC
|Mark Few
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Tom Izzo
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|Mike Krzyewski
|Duke
|ACC
|Chris Mack
|Louisville
|ACC
|Eric Musselman
|Nevada
|Mountain West
|Nate Oats
|Buffalo
|MAC
|Matt Painter
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Kelvin Sampson
|Houston
|AAC
|Roy Williams
|North Carolina
|ACC
|Steve Wojciechowski
|Marquette
|Big East
|Mike Young
|Wofford
|SoCon