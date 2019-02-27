Oklahoma State player hits 4 threes in final minute, but No. 11 Texas Tech survives in OT

Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters pulled off an incredible feat Wednesday night, connecting on four three-point shots in the final 53 seconds of regulation against No. 11 Texas Tech.

The Cowboys trailed by six points before Waters hit his third shot from behind the arc, and his sixth make of the game came with just two seconds left, sending the contest into overtime.

UNBELIEVABLE sequence from Lindy Waters!



He hits 4 threes in under a minute to send Oklahoma State to OT with Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/VlmQfaZOA2 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) February 28, 2019

LINDY WATERS!!!! OH MY GOD. OT IN LUBBOCK. THIS IS ALMOST MARCH. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2019

Lindy Waters just hit the nastiest buzzer-beater I've seen in college basketball all season to force OT in Texas Tech-OK State. He hit *four* threes in the final minute.



March countdown: 28 hours — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) February 28, 2019

WHAT A SHOT BY LINDY WATERS! Free basketball in Lubbock! Mike Boynton’s boys don’t know how to quit! #okstate pic.twitter.com/ejhz3045PJ — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) February 28, 2019

Unfortunately for the Cowboys and Waters, his efforts couldn’t lead them to an upset win over the Red Raiders. Waters hit another three in overtime, but Texas Tech connected on three lay-ups, a dunk and five free throws to pull away for an 84-80 victory.

Waters, a 6-foot-6 junior from Norman, Oklahoma, tallied a season-high 26 points on 18 shot attempts. He also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

For Texas Tech, which has now won six straight, Davide Moretti led the way with 20 points and three rebounds. The sophomore from Italy knocked down four free throws in overtime.

Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti went 32-for-33 from the free-throw line in the month of February. Made all 12 attempts tonight. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 28, 2019

The win for the Red Raiders puts them in a two-way tie atop the Big 12 with Kansas State, as both have 11-4 conference records. Oklahoma State is saddled in a last-place tie withe West Virginia.

