Step 1: Forget uniforms; 2: Put on opposing team's jerseys; 3. Secure historic win; What a night for Indiana (Pa)

Indiana (Pa) arrived in Edinboro for its big game last night with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division title and head coach Joe Lombardi's 300th career win on the line.

Except their uniforms didn't make it.

Awkward. IUP forgot to bring their uniforms to tonight’s game in Edinboro. So IUP (pictured) will be wearing Edinboro’s old red unis. Edinboro will be in Edinboro white pic.twitter.com/J0RM2IORdz — TribuneSports (@Tribune_Sports) February 28, 2019

It was a star-studded event as IUP downed the Fighting Scots 87-59, earning their ninth PSAC West title in the past ten years and picking up that illustrious 300th win for Lombardi. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner was on hand to watch the event as were several stunned Edinboro athletic teams watching their men's team in action.

And they did it while wearing the Edinboro red uniforms.

So the men in the Edinboro Jersey get the win tonight. However they play for @IUP_MBB Yes IUP forgot their uniforms but did not leave their game at home as they win big 87-59 @Dantedabeedo pic.twitter.com/xu9sPGxfms — Mike Gallagher (@mikegallagher24) February 28, 2019

IUP didn't have an official statement but told NCAA.com it was a simple mix up. One of the team managers forgot to pack the uniforms before they left to Edinboro, some 100 miles down the road. By the time they were ready to suit up, there was no chance of making it back, so Edinboro, in a move of PSAC solidarity, lent the Crimson Hawks its old red unifroms.

The uniform snafu stole the headlines, getting the Crimson Hawks a little national attention. But you may have missed that IUP played a heck of a game, mainly because you may have thought they were the Fighting Scots. Bevo Francis Award nominee Jacobo Diaz nearly went for a triple-double, scoring 16 points with nine rebounds and nine assists. Malik Miller dropped 26 points while going a remarkable 6-for-10 beyond the arc. And of course, Lombardi got that 300th win in just his 13th season.

You can be sure Lombardi — who has won three PSAC tournaments, two Atlantic Region Championships, and has two national runner-up finishes — will remember this one forever.

Congratulations to our head coach Joe Lombardi on his 300th career victory!



In his 13th season and 399th game, he’s the fastest coach in PSAC history to reach the milestone. #g2G pic.twitter.com/RY5xV3ZFqo — IUP Men's Basketball (@IUP_MBB) February 28, 2019

And it’s finally official ... for the 9th time in the last 10 years we are PSAC WEST CHAMPS! #g2G pic.twitter.com/0Z7gnwt47D — IUP Men's Basketball (@IUP_MBB) February 28, 2019

(video and photo credit: @mikegallagher24)