Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Friday, March 1 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Buffalo improved to 26-3 with a win against Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here is the top 25 schedule for Friday, March 1

Here is the top 25 results for Thursday, Feb. 28:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team. Through games Feb. 28, 2019 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Gonzaga WCC 28-2 8-1 3-1 17-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 25-2 9-1 3-0 13-1 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 24-4 7-1 4-1 13-2 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 27-1 9-1 0-0 18-0 0-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 24-4 7-1 1-2 16-1 0-0 6 6 Michigan St. Big Ten 23-5 8-3 2-1 13-1 0-0 7 7 Tennessee SEC 25-3 7-2 2-1 15-0 1-0 8 8 North Carolina ACC 23-5 9-1 1-2 13-2 0-0 9 9 Michigan Big Ten 25-4 6-3 2-0 17-1 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 23-5 4-3 3-1 16-1 0-0 11 11 Virginia Tech ACC 22-6 5-4 4-0 13-2 0-0 12 12 Purdue Big Ten 21-7 5-5 2-2 14-0 0-0 13 13 LSU SEC 23-5 7-1 2-2 14-2 0-0 14 14 Iowa St. Big 12 20-8 5-4 3-1 12-3 0-0 15 15 Buffalo MAC 25-3 10-3 2-0 12-0 1-0 16 16 Wisconsin Big Ten 19-9 7-5 2-1 10-3 0-0 17 17 Kansas Big 12 21-7 2-7 3-0 16-0 0-0 18 19 Wofford SoCon 25-4 10-3 0-0 12-1 3-0 19 18 Nevada MWC 26-2 8-2 4-0 14-0 0-0 20 20 Mississippi St. SEC 21-7 5-3 3-1 13-3 0-0 21 21 Marquette Big East 23-5 6-3 1-1 16-1 0-0 22 22 Cincinnati AAC 24-4 7-3 2-0 15-1 0-0 23 23 Auburn SEC 19-9 3-6 3-1 12-2 1-0 24 24 Florida St. ACC 22-6 5-4 4-1 13-1 0-0 25 25 Louisville ACC 18-11 5-5 0-2 13-4 0-0