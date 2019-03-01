Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Friday, March 1 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Buffalo improved to 26-3 with a win against Miami (Ohio) on Friday.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 schedule for Friday, March 1
Here is the top 25 results for Thursday, Feb. 28:
NCAA tournament: Andy Katz's predicted bracket
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's | 10 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. Pittsburgh | 2 p.m. March 2 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 3 Duke vs. Miami (Fla.) | 4 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 4 Houston vs. UCF | 4 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee | 2 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 6 Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. March 2 | FOX
- No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Kentucky | 2 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 8 North Carolina at Clemson | 6 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 9 Michigan at Maryland | 3:45 p.m. March 3 | CBS
- No. 10 Texas Tech at TCU | 4 p.m. March 2 | ESPN2
- No. 11 Virginia Tech at Florida State | 7 p.m. March 5 | ESPNU
- No. 12 Purdue vs. Ohio State | 2 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 13 LSU at Alabama | 12 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 14 Iowa State at Texas | 2 p.m. March 2 | ESPN2
- No. 15 Buffalo at Ohio | 7 p.m. March 5 | ESPN+
- No. 16 Wisconsin vs. Penn State | 1 p.m. March 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 17 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. March 2 | CBS
- No. 18 Wofford at Samford | 2 p.m. March 2 | ESPN3
- No. 19 Nevada at Utah State | 8:30 p.m. March 2 | CBSSN
- No. 20 Mississippi State at No. 23 Auburn | 4 p.m. March 2 | ESPNU
- No. 21 Marquette vs. Creighton | 3 p.m. March 3 | FS1
- No. 22 Cincinnati vs. Memphis | 8 p.m. March 2 | ESPNU
- No. 23 Auburn vs. No. 20 Mississippi State | 4 p.m. March 2 | ESPNU
- No. 24 Florida State vs. NC State | 12 p.m. March 2 | ESPN
- No. 25 Louisville vs. Notre Dame | 1:30 p.m. March 3 | CBS
RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Through games Feb. 28, 2019
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|28-2
|8-1
|3-1
|17-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|25-2
|9-1
|3-0
|13-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|24-4
|7-1
|4-1
|13-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|27-1
|9-1
|0-0
|18-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|24-4
|7-1
|1-2
|16-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|23-5
|8-3
|2-1
|13-1
|0-0
|7
|7
|Tennessee
|SEC
|25-3
|7-2
|2-1
|15-0
|1-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|23-5
|9-1
|1-2
|13-2
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|25-4
|6-3
|2-0
|17-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|23-5
|4-3
|3-1
|16-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|22-6
|5-4
|4-0
|13-2
|0-0
|12
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|21-7
|5-5
|2-2
|14-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|LSU
|SEC
|23-5
|7-1
|2-2
|14-2
|0-0
|14
|14
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|20-8
|5-4
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|15
|15
|Buffalo
|MAC
|25-3
|10-3
|2-0
|12-0
|1-0
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|19-9
|7-5
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|17
|17
|Kansas
|Big 12
|21-7
|2-7
|3-0
|16-0
|0-0
|18
|19
|Wofford
|SoCon
|25-4
|10-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|19
|18
|Nevada
|MWC
|26-2
|8-2
|4-0
|14-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|21-7
|5-3
|3-1
|13-3
|0-0
|21
|21
|Marquette
|Big East
|23-5
|6-3
|1-1
|16-1
|0-0
|22
|22
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|24-4
|7-3
|2-0
|15-1
|0-0
|23
|23
|Auburn
|SEC
|19-9
|3-6
|3-1
|12-2
|1-0
|24
|24
|Florida St.
|ACC
|22-6
|5-4
|4-1
|13-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-11
|5-5
|0-2
|13-4
|0-0
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency