NCAA bids 2019: Teams in March Madness this year

There will be 68 teams in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Thirty-two of them will qualify for March Madness with automatic bids by winning their conference tournament. The other 36 will hear their names called from the at-large pool on Selection Sunday. We're tracking all those automatic bids and will update this article each time a team clinches its spot in the NCAA tournament. We'll make the final update on March 17 when the at-large teams are announced.

The Ohio Valley Conference will be the first conference to officially send a team in the field, as that conference tournament ends March 9. The ASUN, Big South and Missouri Valley Conference will crown champions on March 10.

The rest of the conference tournaments go through Selection Sunday on March 17, right up to the Selection Show.

NCAA tournament bids 2019: Teams in March Madness this year

NCAA tournament: Automatic bids and the First Four

Eight teams will play in Dayton, Ohio, as part of the First Four. The four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the last four at-large teams will play on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, to complete the field of 64.

All 32 automatic bids will come from conference tournaments. The Ivy League first started playing a conference tournament in 2017, when Princeton won. Penn won the title a year ago.