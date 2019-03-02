The highest scoring games in NCAA March Madness history

March Madness has been around in its modern format since 1985. Since then, 2,142 games have been played in the NCAA tournament (not counting the First Four). That’s a lot of basketball. And with a lot of basketball comes a lot of points: 304,958 to be exact.
But which of those 2,142 games are responsible for the most of those 304,958 points? In other words, what are the highest scoring games in modern NCAA tournament history?
Here’s all 19 that have surpassed 200 total points:
|Rank
|Total
|Winning team
|Score
|Losing team
|Score
|Year
|Round
|1
|264
|11-seed Loyola Marymount
|149
|3-seed Michigan
|115
|1990
|Second round
|2
|234
|10-seed Loyola Marymount
|119
|7-seed Wyoming
|115
|1988
|First round
|3
|232
|1-seed UNLV
|131
|11-seed Loyola Marymount
|101
|1990
|Elite Eight
|4
|221
|5-seed Arkansas
|120
|12-seed Loyola Marymount
|101
|1989
|First round
|5
|220
|2-seed UNC
|123
|10-seed Loyola Marymount
|97
|1988
|Second round
|6
|216
|7-seed West Virginia
|111
|2-seed Wake Forest
|105
|2005
|Second round
|7
|214
|12-seed Tulsa
|112
|5-seed UCLA
|102
|1994
|First round
|T8
|207
|1-seed Duke
|104
|2-seed Kentucky
|103
|1992
|Elite Eight
|T8
|207
|5-seed Tennessee
|121
|12-seed Long Beach State
|86
|2007
|First round
|T10
|206
|1-seed UNC
|109
|9-seed Michigan
|97
|1987
|Second round
|T10
|206
|1-seed Oklahoma
|108
|5-seed Louisville
|98
|1988
|Sweet 16
|T10
|206
|8-seed UCLA
|105
|1-seed Cincinnati
|101
|2002
|Second round
|T13
|205
|1-seed Oklahoma
|124
|9-seed Louisiana Tech
|81
|1989
|Second round
|T13
|205
|1-seed Missouri
|109
|9-seed Wisconsin
|96
|1994
|Second round
|15
|204
|2-seed Kentucky
|106
|10-seed Iowa State
|98
|1992
|Second round
|16
|203
|11-seed Loyola Marymount
|111
|10-seed Iowa State
|98
|1990
|First round
|17
|202
|9-seed UAB
|102
|8-seed Washington
|100
|2004
|First round
|T18
|200
|5-seed Iowa
|102
|12-seed Florida State
|98
|1988
|First round
|T18
|200
|12-seed Western Kentucky
|101
|5-seed Drake
|99
|2008
|First round
Yes, we see it too. Somehow, Loyola Marymount is involved in all five of the highest scoring games, and six of the top 16. Why?
In the three-year span from 1988-1990, the Lions led the NCAA in points scored per game AND points allowed per game each year. And it wasn't close:
|Loyola Marymount P/G
|Runner-up P/G
|Difference
|Loyola Marymount PA/G
|Runner-up PA/G
|Difference
|1988
|110.3
|102.9
|7.4
|97.2
|93.6
|3.6
|1989
|112.5
|102.2
|10.3
|107.3
|96.2
|11.1
|1990
|122.4
|101.3
|21.1
|108.1
|102
|6.1
In 1990, when two of the top three highest-scoring NCAAT games were recorded, the Lions' games were averaging 230.5 total points — 30.7 more than the next highest team. That's about as perfect a recipe for record-breaking box scores as you can get.
During that three-year span, Loyola Marymount combined with its opponent to score more than 200 points in a game 62 times. The other five teams in the top five did that a total of just 12 times.
But the Lions were masters of getting other teams to play at their pace. Of the teams the Lions combined with to set the top five highest scoring games, all averaged fewer than 80 points allowed per game.
What's more, only one averaged more than 90 points per game — 1990 UNLV at 93.5. The Running Rebels would go on to beat Duke in the national championship that year, 103-73 — a game that happens to be the highest scoring championship game in modern tournament history.
To see exactly how these records took shape, take a look at these absurd box scores for each of the top five:
No. 1) 1990 second round: 11-seed Loyola Marymount 149, 3-seed Michigan 115
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Bo Kimble
|11
|29
|37.9%
|10
|21
|47.6%
|1
|8
|12.5%
|14
|17
|82.4%
|7
|4
|37
|Jeff Fryer
|15
|20
|75%
|4
|5
|80%
|11
|15
|73.3%
|0
|0
|-
|4
|3
|41
|Per Stumer
|6
|9
|66.7%
|1
|1
|100%
|5
|8
|62.5%
|4
|4
|100%
|8
|2
|21
|Tony Walker
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|5
|7
|71.4%
|3
|9
|5
|Chris Knight
|2
|5
|40%
|2
|5
|40%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|6
|3
|4
|Terrell Lowery
|10
|17
|58.8%
|7
|9
|77.8%
|3
|8
|37.5%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|6
|23
|Tom Peabody
|4
|5
|80%
|4
|5
|80%
|0
|0
|-
|6
|6
|100%
|3
|5
|14
|Marcellus Lee
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|3
|Greg Walker
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|1
|John O'Connell
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff Roscoe
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Slater
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Scott
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|49
|89
|55.1%
|28
|49
|57.1%
|21
|40
|52.5%
|30
|36
|83.3%
|38
|33
|149
|MICHIGAN
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Rumeal Robinson
|7
|14
|50%
|5
|8
|62.5%
|2
|6
|33.3%
|7
|10
|70%
|3
|8
|23
|Terry Mills
|11
|16
|68.8%
|11
|16
|68.8%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|50%
|10
|1
|23
|Demetrius Calip
|2
|8
|25%
|2
|8
|25%
|0
|0
|-
|6
|8
|75%
|5
|3
|10
|Loy Vaught
|9
|15
|60%
|9
|15
|60%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|3
|33.3%
|17
|0
|19
|Mike Griffin
|2
|4
|50%
|2
|4
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|5
|4
|Sean Higgins
|5
|13
|38.5%
|4
|9
|44.4%
|1
|4
|25%
|4
|4
|100%
|3
|2
|15
|Michael Talley
|1
|3
|33.3%
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|1
|0%
|1
|2
|50%
|2
|1
|3
|Tony Tolbert
|7
|11
|63.6%
|6
|9
|66.7%
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|1
|100%
|2
|1
|16
|Eric Riley
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|3
|0
|2
|Chris Seter
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|James Voskuil
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|45
|85
|52.9%
|41
|72
|56.9%
|4
|13
|30.8%
|21
|30
|70%
|46
|21
|115
No. 2) 1988 first round: 10-seed Loyola Marymount 119, 7-seed Wyoming 115
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Mike Yoest
|5
|9
|55.6%
|5
|9
|55.6%
|0
|0
|-
|15
|17
|88.2%
|9
|2
|25
|Hank Gathers
|9
|15
|60%
|9
|15
|60%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|4
|25%
|12
|2
|19
|Bo Kimble
|12
|22
|54.5%
|8
|13
|61.5%
|4
|9
|44.4%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|2
|3
|29
|Mark Armstrong
|6
|8
|75%
|6
|8
|75%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|5
|60%
|8
|2
|15
|Corey Gaines
|3
|9
|33.3%
|3
|7
|42.9%
|0
|2
|0%
|3
|4
|75%
|2
|10
|9
|Jeff Fryer
|5
|11
|45.5%
|2
|5
|40%
|3
|6
|50%
|4
|4
|100%
|3
|1
|17
|Enoch Simmons
|2
|8
|25%
|1
|5
|20%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|-
|4
|3
|5
|John Veargason
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|42
|82
|51.2%
|34
|62
|54.8%
|8
|20
|40%
|27
|37
|73%
|40
|23
|119
|WYOMING
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Eric Leckner
|10
|17
|58.8%
|10
|17
|58.8%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|4
|75%
|8
|2
|23
|Fennis Dembo
|5
|11
|45.5%
|5
|8
|62.5%
|0
|3
|0%
|4
|6
|66.7%
|7
|8
|14
|Robyn Davis
|9
|15
|60%
|8
|13
|61.5%
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|6
|1
|19
|Willie Jones
|4
|7
|57.1%
|4
|7
|57.1%
|0
|0
|-
|4
|6
|66.7%
|10
|5
|12
|Turk Boyd
|4
|11
|36.4%
|4
|8
|50%
|0
|3
|0%
|1
|1
|100%
|5
|3
|9
|Sean Dent
|2
|3
|66.7%
|2
|3
|66.7%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|6
|4
|Reggie Fox
|7
|9
|77.8%
|5
|5
|100%
|2
|4
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|3
|16
|Clauzell Williams
|3
|4
|75%
|1
|2
|50%
|2
|2
|100%
|3
|4
|75%
|3
|0
|11
|Jonathan Sommers
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|4
|David Lodgins
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Rod Tyson
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|Kurt Samuels
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|47
|82
|57.3%
|41
|66
|62.1%
|6
|16
|37.5%
|15
|21
|71.4%
|44
|29
|115
No. 3) 1990 Elite Eight: 1-seed UNLV 131, 11-seed Loyola Marymount 101
|UNLV
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Anderson Hunt
|11
|23
|47.8%
|7
|11
|63.6%
|4
|12
|33.3%
|4
|6
|66.7%
|4
|13
|30
|Larry Johnson
|10
|14
|71.4%
|10
|14
|71.4%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0%
|18
|5
|20
|Stacey Augmon
|13
|20
|65%
|13
|20
|65%
|0
|0
|-
|7
|7
|100%
|11
|6
|33
|Greg Anthony
|8
|10
|80%
|5
|6
|83.3%
|3
|4
|75%
|2
|3
|66.7%
|1
|8
|21
|David Butler
|4
|7
|57.1%
|4
|7
|57.1%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|5
|20%
|8
|2
|9
|Moses Scurry
|3
|4
|75%
|3
|4
|75%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|4
|0
|8
|Stacey Cvijanovich
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|0
|2
|James Jones
|2
|3
|66.7%
|2
|3
|66.7%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|4
|75%
|3
|0
|7
|Barry Young
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|Travis Bice
|0
|4
|0%
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|2
|0%
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|1
|1
|Dave Rice
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Jeter
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|51
|86
|59.3%
|44
|68
|64.7%
|7
|18
|38.9%
|22
|32
|68.8%
|56
|35
|131
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Bo Kimble
|14
|32
|43.8%
|6
|21
|28.6%
|8
|11
|72.7%
|6
|6
|100%
|11
|3
|42
|Jeff Fryer
|7
|24
|29.2%
|3
|8
|37.5%
|4
|16
|25%
|3
|3
|100%
|6
|2
|21
|Per Stumer
|2
|4
|50%
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|5
|2
|4
|Tony Walker
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|3
|66.7%
|2
|3
|4
|Chris Knight
|4
|8
|50%
|4
|8
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|8
|Terrell Lowery
|6
|16
|37.5%
|2
|7
|28.6%
|4
|9
|44.4%
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|6
|18
|Tom Peabody
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|2
|4
|0
|John O'Connell
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|50%
|2
|0
|1
|Marcellus Lee
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|1
|0%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|Jeff Roscoe
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Slater
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|Greg Walker
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Scott
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|2
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|35
|94
|37.2%
|18
|53
|34%
|17
|41
|41.5%
|14
|17
|82.4%
|34
|23
|101
No. 4) 1989 first round: 5-seed Arkansas 120, 12-seed Loyola Marymount 101
|ARKANSAS
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Lee Mayberry
|8
|14
|57.1%
|7
|13
|53.8%
|1
|1
|100%
|2
|6
|33.3%
|2
|8
|19
|Lenzie Howell
|10
|11
|90.9%
|10
|11
|90.9%
|0
|0
|-
|7
|11
|63.6%
|12
|0
|27
|Keith Wilson
|4
|13
|30.8%
|4
|11
|36.4%
|0
|2
|0.0%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|11
|12
|9
|Mario Credit
|14
|21
|66.7%
|14
|21
|66.7%
|0
|0
|-
|6
|9
|66.7%
|13
|0
|34
|Todd Day
|7
|12
|58.3%
|6
|9
|66.7%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|5
|6
|83.3%
|2
|4
|20
|Arlyn Bowers
|2
|7
|28.6%
|2
|5
|40%
|0
|2
|0%
|3
|4
|75%
|1
|3
|7
|Oliver Miller
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0.0%
|5
|0
|0
|Darrell Hawkins
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|Cannon Whitby
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Shawn Davis
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|47
|81
|58%
|45
|72
|62.5%
|2
|9
|22.2%
|24
|41
|58.5%
|48
|30
|120
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Hank Gathers
|12
|24
|50%
|12
|24
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|4
|11
|36.4%
|17
|1
|28
|Bo Kimble
|7
|23
|30.4%
|5
|12
|41.7%
|2
|11
|18.2%
|8
|9
|88.9%
|10
|3
|24
|Jeff Fryer
|7
|28
|25%
|2
|6
|33.3%
|5
|22
|22.7%
|5
|5
|100%
|8
|1
|24
|Per Stumer
|2
|7
|28.6%
|1
|4
|25%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|1
|2
|50%
|8
|1
|6
|Tom Peabody
|1
|4
|25%
|1
|3
|33.3%
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|1
|0%
|4
|4
|2
|John Veargason
|3
|7
|42.9%
|3
|7
|42.9%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|7
|0
|6
|Terrell Lowery
|2
|3
|66.7%
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|2
|50%
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|1
|7
|Terry Mister
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|1
|2
|John O'Connell
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|1
|2
|TEAM
|35
|98
|35.7%
|26
|59
|44.1%
|9
|39
|23.1%
|22
|32
|68.8%
|58
|13
|101
No. 5) 1988 second round: 2-seed UNC 123, 10-seed Loyola Marymount 97
|UNC
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Jeff Lebo
|6
|9
|66.7%
|3
|5
|60%
|3
|4
|75%
|4
|4
|100%
|5
|7
|19
|J.R. Reid
|8
|10
|80%
|8
|10
|80%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|6
|50%
|15
|5
|19
|Kevin Madden
|7
|9
|77.8%
|7
|9
|77.8%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|4
|9
|16
|Scott Williams
|3
|3
|100%
|3
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|8
|3
|8
|Steve Bucknall
|5
|7
|71.4%
|5
|7
|71.4%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|5
|60%
|5
|3
|13
|Rick Fox
|4
|4
|100.0%
|4
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|4
|4
|8
|Ranzino Smith
|11
|14
|78.6%
|8
|9
|88.9%
|3
|5
|60%
|2
|3
|66.7%
|4
|0
|27
|Pete Chilcutt
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|3
|33.3%
|6
|2
|5
|King Rice
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|100%
|1
|2
|4
|Joe Jenkins
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Jeff Denny
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|Rodney Hyatt
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|Doug Elstun
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|David May
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|49
|62
|79%
|43
|53
|81.1%
|6
|9
|66.7%
|19
|27
|70.4%
|54
|36
|123
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|PTS
|Corey Gaines
|5
|20
|25%
|4
|15
|26.7%
|1
|5
|20%
|5
|6
|83.3%
|1
|10
|16
|Mike Yoest
|2
|10
|20%
|2
|9
|22.2%
|0
|1
|0%
|6
|10
|60%
|12
|2
|10
|Bo Kimble
|3
|21
|14.3%
|2
|12
|16.7%
|1
|9
|11.1%
|1
|2
|50%
|3
|1
|8
|Mark Armstrong
|3
|7
|42.9%
|3
|7
|42.9%
|0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|50%
|3
|1
|7
|Hank Gathers
|7
|17
|41.2%
|7
|17
|41.2%
|0
|0
|-
|3
|10
|30%
|12
|0
|17
|Enoch Simmons
|4
|11
|36.4%
|0
|2
|0%
|4
|9
|44.4%
|0
|0
|-
|4
|2
|12
|Jeff Fryer
|9
|16
|56.3%
|2
|2
|100%
|7
|14
|50%
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|1
|27
|John Veargason
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Slater
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Pat Meyer
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Marcellus Lee
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff Roscoe
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|33
|103
|32%
|20
|64
|31.3%
|13
|39
|33.3%
|18
|32
|56.3%
|39
|17
|97