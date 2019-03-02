Kansas survives upset bid from Oklahoma State, wins 72-67

Kansas kept its shot at a 15th-straight Big 12 title alive by rallying to beat Oklahoma State 72-67 in Stillwater Saturday.

Thanks to some trademark 3-point shooting, the Cowboys led the game at halftime, but Kansas dominated from the free throw line. The Jayhawks were 20-for-23 on free throws, while Oklahoma State was just 2-for-5. Four of those Kansas free throws came in the final 14 seconds — two by Dedric Lawson to push the lead to three points, and two by Ochai Agbaji to ice it.

With the win, Kansas moved to 11-5 in conference play, putting the right behind Texas Tech and Kansas State, who are both 11-4.

Kansas-Oklahoma State: Preview

With three regular-season games remaining, KU must make up ground on both K-State and Texas Tech.

With the Jayhawks playing first on Saturday, they can do just that — put the pressure on the co-leaders.

At 10-5, Kansas (21-7 overall) is behind 11-4 leaders K-State and Texas Tech. After Kansas plays at 12 p.m. ET, Texas Tech plays at TCU at 4 p.m. and Kansas State plays at home against Baylor at 8 p.m. The Jayhawks have also split with both Kansas State and Texas Tech.

On Monday, KU moved closer thanks to a 64-49 win against the rival Wildcats. Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench and was clutch, totaling nine points and five rebounds.

Oklahoma State is 10-18 overall and 3-12 in the Big 12, tied with West Virginia for last place (though the Cowboys are 1-0 against WVU so far this season).

Kansas and Oklahoma State played in Lawrence, Kan., on February 9, an 84-72 win for the Jayhawks. Lawson totaled 25 points (10-for-17 shooting), seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Ochai Agbaji was 8-for-12 for 23 points, making five 3-pointers.