Kentucky-Tennessee: Time, TV channel, preview for Saturday's SEC battle

Kentucky and Tennessee basketball are set for another huge SEC showdown, with the Vols hoping to avenge a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.

The Wildcats and the Volunteers are both 13-2 in the SEC, tied with LSU for first place in the league. Both Kentucky and Tennessee are also ranked in the top 10.

Kentucky-Tennessee: Time, TV channel

Round Two between the Vols and the Wildcats is set for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off on Saturday, March 2, from Knoxville, Tenn. The game will be shown on CBS with Ian Eagle, Bill Rafferty, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Kentucky-Tennesse: Preview

The outcome of this game will likely have a massive impact on the SEC standings, who wins the league’s regular season title and who’s seeded where in the SEC tournament. Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU are in a three-way tie atop the SEC with 13-2 conference records. The loser gets knocked down a peg with just two more regular season games left, while the winner stays on top.

Kentucky and Tennessee last met on Feb. 16 and the Wildcats captured an 86-69 win in Lexington. Since then, the Vols have gone 2-1, losing only to LSU, and the Wildcats have won three straight. In that first meeting, the Vols shot just 28 percent from 3-point range and reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams attempted just four shots from the floor.

Tennessee is No. 7 in the AP Poll this week, while Kentucky is No. 4. In the NET, Kentucky is fifth while Tennessee is seventh. In KenPom, Kentucky is sixth while Tennessee is eighth, though the Vols are ranked third in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.

While Kentucky holds a 52-50 all-time record against Tennessee when playing in Knoxville, the Vols have never lost at home to Wildcats under the tenure of Rick Barnes. A win Saturday would make the Vols 2-2 this season against Top 5 opponents, stretch the Vols’ home win streak to 25 games, and preserve Tennessee’s perfect home record this season.

Stats Kentucky Tennessee Record (SEC) 24-4 (13-2) 25-3 (13-2) AP ranking No. 4 No. 7 NET ranking No. 5 No. 7 PPG 78.0 83.2 Points allowed 64.9 68.1 FG percentage 48.0 50.5 Def. FG percentage 40.2 39.4 Scoring leader (ppg) PJ Washington (15.0) Grant Williams (19.1) Rebounding leader (rpg) PJ Washington (7.9) Grant Williams (7.6) Assists leader (apg) Ashton Hagans (4.3) Jordan Bone (6.2)

