DII men's basketball: We picked a starting five based on the 2018-19 stat leaders

March is here, and that means the DII men’s basketball regular season is in the books.

Each month, NCAA.com put together a starting five based purely on the statistical leaders of DII men’s basketball. Let’s take a look at the final all-stats team of the season. With it being the last month of the year, we added honorable mentions to the post-February lineup, acknowledging the 2018-19 standout performers.

Juvaris Hayes, Guard, Merrimack

Hayes led DII basketball in steals in 2018-19 — his second straight season doing so — and he continued to be one of the premier floor generals in the division. As well balanced a player as any in DII, Hayes was capable of a triple-double any night of the week. The junior posted per game averages of 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and those DII-best 4.1 steals.

Honorable mentions: Brian Harper, Young Harris; Ty’lik Evans, USC Aiken.

Amir Hinton, Guard, Shaw

This could have easily been Tommy Bolte, Concord’s 2018 DII scoring champion, but Hinton ultimately gets the nod. Though Bolte is just 0.09 points per game off of Hinton’s DII-best 29.9 points per game, Hinton has held the top spot since opening the season with three 30-plus-point nights in his first four games. He entered the season DII’s active career leader in points per game, and only solidified his spot with another standout season.

Honorable mentions: Tommy Bolte, Concord, Anthony Lee, Kutztown.

Will Vorhees, Forward, Notre Dame College

What a season it was for the Falcons' big man. He had four 40-point performances and another five 30-point nights to lead all DII forwards in scoring, making him the DII active leader in points scored with 2,610. He also averaged 11.3 rebounds per game, leaving him trailing only Lane’s Kendarius Ash for the active rebounding leader in the division.

Honrable mentions: Will Leinhard, Oklahoma Christian; Kendarius Ash, Lane; Hasan Varance, Ohio Dominican.

You can't make this stuff up 🤯



1. No. 2 IUP forgot its uniforms at home last night for a game at Edinboro.

2. Crimson Hawks wear Edinboro's red uniforms.

3. IUP secures a historic victory for head coach Joe Lombardi.



What a night: https://t.co/Nru8bS0cuL. pic.twitter.com/DKUKB8EtbD — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) February 28, 2019

Adam Dieball, Forward, Christian Brothers

Shaun Willett leads the division in double-doubles and has been as steady as any player since opening night. But Dieball leads DII in one category that tells the story of his season: triple-doubles. Perhaps only Merrimack’s Hayes is as well balanced a player as Dieball has been this season. The Buccaneers senior is having a career-best year, averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a Gulf South-best 6.7 assists per game.

Honorable mention: Shaun Willett, Queens (NC).

Take a peek at the just released second set of men's #D2Hoops regional rankings: https://t.co/uqrHPl6QRi.#MakeItYours 🏀 pic.twitter.com/tIYzTsOLPB — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) February 27, 2019

Andrew Sischo, Center, Daemen

Another close one came down to Sischo and Salem (WV)’s Malik Toppin, a long-time regular of all-stats teams past. What it came down to was Sischo’s consistency all season, leading all centers in scoring with 21.7 points per game. He also added 10.4 rebounds, just a tad better than Toppin’s 10.3, to earn the final spot.

Honorable mentions: Malik Toppin, Salem (WV); Drew Noble, Ashland.

