NCAA.com | March 6, 2019

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament has all 14 teams battling for a title March 13-17 in Chicago. Michigan has won the conference crown in each of the last two seasons. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and seeding information.

The conference is in Chicago for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin beat Michigan State in the final. Last year, Michigan defeated Purdue at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

Tap or click here for a printable bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live Big Ten scoreboard.

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 13 — First Round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 14 — Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minute after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 8 : No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

Sunday, March 17 — Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

This year's seeds won't be finalized until the final regular-season games on Sunday, March 10. Until then, here's a look at the conference standings.

Team Big Ten Record GB Overall record
Michigan 15-4 -- 26-4
Michigan State 15-4 -- 24-6
Purdue 15-4 -- 22-8
Wisconsin 12-6 2.5 20-9
Maryland 12-7 3 21-9
Iowa 10-8 4.5 21-8
Minnesota 9-10 6 19-11
Ohio State 8-11 7 18-12
Illinois 7-11 7.5 11-18
Rutgers 7-12 8 14-14
Indiana 6-12 8.5 15-14
Penn State 6-13 9 12-17
Nebraska 5-14 10 15-15
Northwestern 4-15 11 13-17

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history

Year Winner Score Runner-up City
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City