2019 NIT selection show: Time, TV channel, date

The 2019 NIT will have 32 teams in the bracket for the postseason tournament. Find time, TV channel, date and how to watch information below for the 2019 NIT selection show.
All regular-season conference champions that don't win their conference tournaments and miss the NCAA tournament will automatically earn a spot in the NIT field. Penn State won the NIT last year, beating Utah in the final.
2019 NIT selection show: Time, date
The NIT bracket will be revealed at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, following the end of the regular season. That will be after the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on CBS on Selection Sunday.
NIT: Experimental rules to be used at 2019 tournament
2019 NIT selection show: TV channel
The NIT field will be shown on ESPNU during the "NIT Selection Special" from Charlotte, N.C.
2019 NIT: Bracket
The first three rounds of the NIT will be played at campus sites at the home of the higher seed. The semifinals and championship will then be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MORE: 2019 NIT ticket information
NIT Tournament history
The NIT was initially the most prestigious tournament in men's college basketball — until the NCAA tournament surpassed it.
The National Invitation Tournament started in 1938, when Temple beat Colorado for the title. Here are the teams who won the title each year and the teams who finished second:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|MVP
|1938
|Temple
|60-36
|Colorado
|Don Shields, Temple
|1939
|Long Island
|44-32
|Loyola Chicago
|Bill Lloyd, St. John's
|1940
|Colorado
|51-40
|Duquesne
|Bob Doll, Colorado
|1941
|Long Island
|56-42
|Ohio
|Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
|1942
|West Virginia
|47-45
|Western Kentucky State
|Rudy Baric, West Virginia
|1943
|St. John's
|48-27
|Toledo
|Harry Boykoff, St. John's
|1944
|St. John's
|47-39
|DePaul
|Bill Kotsores, St. John's
|1945
|DePaul
|71-54
|Bowling Green
|George Mikan, DePaul
|1946
|Kentucky
|46-45
|Rhode Island
|Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
|1947
|Utah
|49-45
|Kentucky
|Vern Gardner, Utah
|1948
|Saint Louis
|65-52
|NYU
|Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
|1949
|San Francisco
|48-47
|Loyola Chicago
|Don Lofgran, San Francisco
|1950
|CCNY
|69-61
|Bradley
|Ed Warner, CCNY
|1951
|BYU
|62-43
|Dayton
|Roland Minson, BYU
|1952
|La Salle
|75-64
|Dayton
|Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
|1953
|Seton Hall
|58-46
|St. John's
|Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
|1954
|Holy Cross
|71-62
|Duquesne
|Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
|1955
|Duquesne
|70-58
|Dayton
|Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
|1956
|Louisville
|93-80
|Dayton
|Charlie Tyra, Louisville
|1957
|Bradley
|84-83
|Memphis State
|Win Wilfong, Memphis State
|1958
|Xavier
|78-74
|Dayton
|Hank Stein, Xavier
|1959
|St. John's
|76-71
|Bradley
|Tony Jackson, St. John's
|1960
|Bradley
|88-72
|Providence
|Lenny Wilkens, Providence
|1961
|Providence
|62-59
|Saint Louis
|Vin Ernst, Providence
|1962
|Dayton
|73-67
|St. John's
|Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
|1963
|Providence
|81-66
|Canisius
|Raymond Flynn, Providence
|1964
|Bradley
|86-54
|New Mexico
|Levern Tart, Bradley
|1965
|St. John's
|55-51
|Villanova
|Ken McIntyre, St. John's
|1966
|BYU
|97-84
|NYU
|Bill Melchionni, Villanova
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|71-56
|Marquette
|Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
|1968
|Dayton
|61-48
|Kansas
|Don May, Dayton
|1969
|Temple
|89-76
|Boston College
|Terry Driscoll, Boston College
|1970
|Marquette
|65-53
|St. John's
|Dean Meminger, Marquette
|1971
|North Carolina
|84-66
|Georgia Tech
|Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
|1972
|Maryland
|100-69
|Niagara
|Tom McMillen, Maryland
|1973
|Virginia Tech
|92-91
|Notre Dame
|John Schumate, Notre Dame
|1974
|Purdue
|87-81
|Utah
|Mike Sojourner, Utah
|1975
|Princeton
|80-69
|Providence
|Ron Lee, Oregon
|1976
|Kentucky
|71-67
|Charlotte
|Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
|1977
|St. Bonaventure
|94-91
|Houston
|Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
|1978
|Texas
|101-93
|NC State
|Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
|1979
|Indiana
|53-52
|Purdue
|Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
|1980
|Virginia
|58-55
|Minnesota
|Ralph Sampson, Virginia
|1981
|Tulsa
|86-84
|Syracuse
|Greg Stewart, Tulsa
|1982
|Bradley
|67-58
|Purdue
|J.J. Anderson, Bradley
|1983
|Fresno State
|69-60
|DePaul
|Ron Anderson, Fresno State
|1984
|Michigan
|83-63
|Notre Dame
|Tim McCormick, Michigan
|1985
|UCLA
|65-62
|Indiana
|Reggie Miller, UCLA
|1986
|Ohio State
|73-63
|Wyoming
|Brad Sellers, Ohio State
|1987
|Southern Miss
|84-80
|La Salle
|Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
|1988
|Connecticut
|72-67
|Ohio State
|Phil Gamble, Connecticut
|1989
|St. John's
|73-65
|Saint Louis
|Jayson Williams, St. John's
|1990
|Vanderbilt
|74-72
|Saint Louis
|Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
|1991
|Stanford
|78-72
|Oklahoma
|Adam Keefe, Stanford
|1992
|Virginia
|81-76 (OT)
|Notre Dame
|Bryant Stith, Virginia
|1993
|Minnesota
|62-61
|Georgetown
|Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
|1994
|Villanova
|80-73
|Vanderbilt
|Doremus Bennerman, Siena
|1995
|Virginia Tech
|65-64
|Marquette
|Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
|1996
|Nebraska
|60-56
|Saint Joseph's
|Erick Strickland, Nebraska
|1997
|Michigan*
|82-73
|Florida State
|Robert Traylor, Michigan
|1998
|Minnesota*
|79-72
|Penn State
|Kevin Clark, Minnesota
|1999
|California
|61-60
|Clemson
|Sean Lampley, California
|2000
|Wake Forest
|71-61
|Notre Dame
|Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
|2001
|Tulsa
|79-66
|Alabama
|Marcus Hill, Tulsa
|2002
|Memphis
|72-62
|South Carolina
|Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
|2003
|St. John's*
|70-67
|Georgetown
|Marcus Hatten, St. John's
|2004
|Michigan
|62-55
|Rutgers
|Daniel Horton, Michigan
|2005
|South Carolina
|60-57
|Saint Joseph's
|Carlos Powell, South Carolina
|2006
|South Carolina
|76-64
|Michigan
|Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
|2007
|West Virginia
|78-73
|Clemson
|Frank Young, West Virginia
|2008
|Ohio State
|92-85
|Massachusetts
|Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
|2009
|Penn State
|69-63
|Baylor
|Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
|2010
|Dayton
|79-68
|North Carolina
|Chris Johnson, Dayton
|2011
|Wichita State
|66-57
|Alabama
|Graham Hatch, Wichita State
|2012
|Stanford
|75-51
|Minnesota
|Aaron Bright, Stanford
|2013
|Baylor
|74-54
|Iowa
|Pierre Jackson, Baylor
|2014
|Minnesota
|65-63
|SMU
|Austin Hollins, Minnesota
|2015
|Stanford
|66-64 (OT)
|Miami
|Chasson Randle, Stanford
|2016
|George Washington
|76-60
|Valparaiso
|Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
|2017
|TCU
|88-56
|Georgia Tech
|Kenrich Williams, TCU
|2018
|Penn State
|82-66
|Utah
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
*-Vacated