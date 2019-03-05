DII men's basketball undefeated tracker: What's left in Northwest Missouri State's quest for the perfect season

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are the last undefeated team standing in DII men's basketball. The Bearcats swept through the regular season with a perfect 29-0 record and are now looking to become the first undefeated team in 10 years since Findlay ran the table, going 36-0 on the way to the 2009 national championship.

Let's take a quick look at how Northwest Missouri State got here and what's left on the slate.

While brother and sister Diego and Daejah Bernard attend different #NCAAD2 schools, they both happen to be No. 1 in #D2Hoops: https://t.co/dis9iiD5Sb. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/TFJW6IueUt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) February 8, 2019

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State (29-0)

The Bearcats built an impressive resume right out of the gates, beating the defending runner-up and defending champ on consecutive nights to open the season. The Bearcats' quest for an undefeated season stays alive; now the question is simply whether or not they can carry this streak through the tournaments of March.

Northwest Missouri State handled a very good Washburn in the regular season finale, 72-49. It can now rest until Mar. 6 when the MIAA conference tournament kicks off. The Bearcats entered the season with just two returning starters and ended the regular season with four DII basketball stars in Joey Witthus, Trevor Hudgins, Ryan Hawkins, and Diego Bernard. They now chase Findlay's historic 2009 season to become the fifth DII basketball team in history to run a perfect schedule.

Ten years ago, Findlay's Tyler Evans nailed a last second-shot to propel the Oilers to their first #D2Hoops title and finish at a record of 36-0.https://t.co/LnUHsbapeb caught up with Evans to recap Findlay's incredible run and his unforgettable shot: https://t.co/irigiLO0qx. pic.twitter.com/s4WgdbsnPI — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 1, 2019

UP NEXT:

Thursday, Mar. 7: Winner of Emporia State/ Northeastern State

Saturday, Mar. 9: MIAA Semifinals

Sunday, Mar. 10: MIAA Championship

