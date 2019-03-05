Kansas basketball's Big 12 streak ends: Here's what it was like the last time KU didn't win the conference

Kansas will not get to No. 15.

The Jayhawks run of at least sharing regular-season Big 12 titles will end at 14, as Oklahoma routed No. 13 Kansas, 81-68, Tuesday night. It's the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Jayhawks will not earn at least a share of the title. That season, Oklahoma State won the title.

How different was the college sports world the last time Kansas didn't win the league?

Bill Self, now in his 16th season with the Jayhawks, was in his first season

Current Kansas football coach Les Miles was at Oklahoma State

Nick Saban won a split national title...at LSU

UConn beat Georgia Tech for the national championship

Current Denver Nuggets star Paul Millsap (Louisiana Tech) led the nation in rebounding with 12.5 per game

Former Louisville interim coach David Padgett was on KU's roster. As a player, he would transfer to Louisville after the 2003-04 season.

J.J. Redick made 95.3 percent of his free throws that season at Duke

Emeka Okafor (UConn), Jameer Nelson (Saint Joseph's), Lawrence Roberts (Mississippi State), Andre Emmett (Texas Tech) and Ryan Gomes (Providence) were All-Americans

Chris Paul averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 assists...as a Wake Forest freshman

Going into Tuesday night, Kanas needed to beat the Sooners and then Baylor on Saturday and have both K-State and Texas Tech lose on Saturday. But now it's going to be a two-team race — Texas Tech and K-State are both 13-4 in the Big 12; Kansas fell to 11-6 in the league.

THE STREAK IS OVER!



Oklahoma UPSETS No. 13 Kansas, ending the Jayhawks' Big 12 title streak at 14. pic.twitter.com/84PuVPhw3U — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 6, 2019

This Saturday, the Red Raiders will play at Iowa State and the Wildcats are at home against Oklahoma. So the title can still be shared or won solo.

During the streak, Kansas reached three Final Fours, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament eight times, won the 2008 national title and set the NCAA record for consecutive regular-season conference titles with 14.

Kansas shared the title only four times during the run, most recently in 2012-13. Last season, the Jayhawks went 13-5, two games ahead of Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Now the Jayhawks will look to regroup for Baylor, the Big 12 tournament and then the NCAA tournament.