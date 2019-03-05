A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame announces 12 inaugural inductees

ROCK HILL, SC— In May, A STEP UP, an Assistant Coaches Professional Development Symposium founded by Johnny and Felicia Allen will celebrate 10 Years of Educating, Equipping, Connecting and Inspiring college assistant basketball coaches at all levels of the game.

A STEP UP is celebrating its 10th year in providing professional development for Coaches. The Class of 2019 will be the inaugural class inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 during the Symposium’s Legends Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the downtown Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.

The 2019 Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame honorees will consist of 12 inductees: four from DI Men’s Basketball; four from DI Women’s Basketball; two each from Divisions II and III – one men’s basketball and one women’s basketball. The Class of 2019 includes:

Division I Inductees: Donny Daniels (Gonzaga), Chris Dailey (UConn), Mickie DeMoss (Retired), Stan Jones (Florida State), Carol Owens (Notre Dame), Steve Robinson (North Carolina), Dwayne Stephens (Michigan State) and Amy Tucker (Stanford);

Division II Inductees: C. White (Bentley) and Dan Shardo (Findlay);

Division III Inductees: Arthur Howell (Emmanuel College) and Tom Jessee (Augustana College).

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of various Board Members as well a respected coach representing each NCAA Division I, II and III.

Selection criteria included: respect among colleagues for high moral character and integrity, made significant contributions to the game and/or teams coached, must be a current College Basketball Assistant Coach or Retired as a College Basketball Assistant Coach who has been a part of winning Championship caliber programs.

For more information regarding the Class of 2019 Inductees or tickets please visit www.AStepUpInc.org. A STEP UP, INC. ° 1015 Charlotte Ave #323, Rock Hill, SC 29732 ° www.astepupinc.org ° 704-968-1987

About A STEP UP, INC. Professional Development Symposiums

A Step Up (Athletic Symposium to Elevate Professionals & Uplift Performance) is a career building and professional development opportunity for assistant basketball coaches, developed by the husband and wife team of Johnny and Felicia Allen. Its mission is to help assistant coaches gain knowledge, discover coaching insights and develop strategies, techniques and tactics to help them reach their full coaching and leadership potential. This marks the 10 Year Anniversary for A STEP UP Symposiums which Educates, Equips, Connects and Inspires College Assistant Basketball Coaches. The inaugural symposium was held in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010. Thereafter, the Symposium moved to Chicago (2011), Dallas (2012), Charlotte (2013), Fort Lauderdale (2014), Charlotte (2015, 2016) and Atlanta (2017, 2018).

A STEP UP Inc., also owns two (2) additional Professional Developments that include NEXT LEVEL (for aspiring head coaches with more than 7 years college coaches experience); and the HEAD COACHES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY (for current/former college basketball head coaches). For more information on A STEP UP, Inc., and its Symposiums, visit www.AStepUpInc.org, follow us @astepupfha @fhallallen @johnnytallen #astepup19 #astepuphof19 or call 704-968-1987.