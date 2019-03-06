2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament will see Kentucky basketball try to win another title. The annual tournament will be played in Nashville, Tenn. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.

Kentucky has won the last four SEC Tournament crowns, including a 77-72 win against Tennessee lat year. This time, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU will be favorites.

2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket.

2019 SEC Tournament: Scores, schedule

Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network

Second Round — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12-13 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11-14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings

Here are the current SEC standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Tennessee 15-2 -- 27-3 LSU 15-2 -- 25-5 Kentucky 14-3 1 25-5 Auburn 10-7 5 21-9 South Carolina 10-7 5 15-15 Mississippi State 9-8 6 21-9 Ole Mis 9-8 6 19-11 Florida 9-8 6 17-13 Alabama 8-9 7 17-13 Arkansas 7-10 8 16-14 Texas A&M 6-11 9 13-16 Missouri 5-12 10 14-15 Georgia 2-15 13 11-19 Vanderbilt 0-17 15 9-21

SEC Tournament: History, results

Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.