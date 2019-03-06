2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 SEC Tournament will see Kentucky basketball try to win another title. The annual tournament will be played in Nashville, Tenn. Find the bracket, scores, schedule and seeding information below.
Kentucky has won the last four SEC Tournament crowns, including a 77-72 win against Tennessee lat year. This time, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU will be favorites.
2019 SEC Tournament: Bracket
Click here for a printable bracket.
2019 SEC Tournament: Scores, schedule
Click or tap here for an SEC scoreboard.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network
Second Round — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12-13 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11-14 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 17
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN
2019 SEC Tournament: Seeds, standings
Here are the current SEC standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Tennessee
|15-2
|--
|27-3
|LSU
|15-2
|--
|25-5
|Kentucky
|14-3
|1
|25-5
|Auburn
|10-7
|5
|21-9
|South Carolina
|10-7
|5
|15-15
|Mississippi State
|9-8
|6
|21-9
|Ole Mis
|9-8
|6
|19-11
|Florida
|9-8
|6
|17-13
|Alabama
|8-9
|7
|17-13
|Arkansas
|7-10
|8
|16-14
|Texas A&M
|6-11
|9
|13-16
|Missouri
|5-12
|10
|14-15
|Georgia
|2-15
|13
|11-19
|Vanderbilt
|0-17
|15
|9-21
SEC Tournament: History, results
Here are the SEC champions going back to 2000. Kentucky has won four consecutive titles. Florida is the most recent non-Kentucky champion, winning in 2014 — against Kentucky.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|2013
|Mississippi
|66-63
|Florida
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Mississippi
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn