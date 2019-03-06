Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Wednesday, March 6 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Minnesota upset Purdue and Oklahoma ended Kansas' Big 12 title streak on Tuesday. Only two top 25 teams are in action Wednesday, with No. 13 LSU in an SEC showdown with Florida highlighting the slate.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 schedule for Wednesday, March 6:
- No. 13 LSU at Florida | 7 p.m. March 6 | ESPN2
- No. 17 Iowa State at West Virginia | 7 p.m. March 6 | ESPNU
Here are the top 25 results from Tuesday, March 5:
- No. 3 Duke 71, Wake Forest 70
- No. 4 Tennessee 71, No. 22 Mississippi State 54
- No. 5 Kentucky 80, Mississippi 76
- No. 8 Michigan State 91, Nebraska 76
- Minnesota 73, No. 11 Purdue 69
- No. 19 Florida State 73, No. 12 Virginia Tech 64 (OT)
- No. 16 Buffalo 82, Ohio 79
- Oklahoma 81, No. 16 Kansas 68
- No. 20 Auburn 66, Alabama 60
- No. 21 Nevada 90, Air Force 79
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. TBD (WCC semifinals) | 9 p.m. March 11| ESPN/ESPN2
- No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 24 Louisville | 4 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 3 Duke at No. 7 North Carolina | 6 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 4 Tennessee at No. 20 Auburn | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Florida | 2 p.m. March 9 | CBS
- No. 6 Houston vs. SMU | 9 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 7 North Carolina at No. 3 Duke | 6 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 8 Michigan State vs. Michigan | 8 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 9 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State | 8 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 18 Iowa State | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPNews
- No. 11 Purdue at Northwestern | 2:30 p.m. March 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. Miami | 7 p.m. March 8 | ESPN2
- No. 13 LSU at Florida | 7 p.m. March 6 | ESPN2
- No. 14 Wofford vs. TBD (SoCon quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN+
- No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Iowa | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. Bowling Green | 6 p.m. March 8 | ESPNU
- No. 17 Iowa State at West Virginia | 7 p.m. March 6 | ESPNU
- No. 18 Kansas vs. Baylor | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 19 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. March 9 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 20 Auburn vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 21 Nevada vs. San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. March 9 | CBS Sports Network
- No. 22 Cincinnati vs. UCF | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN2
- No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPN2
- No. 24 Louisville at No. 2 Virginia | 4 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 25 Villanova at Seton Hall | 12 p.m. March 9 | FOX
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Through Games MAR. 05, 2019
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|
1
|
1
|
Gonzaga
|
WCC
|
29-2
|
9-1
|
3-1
|
17-0
|
0-0
|
2
|
2
|
Virginia
|
ACC
|
27-2
|
10-1
|
3-0
|
14-1
|
0-0
|
3
|
3
|
Duke
|
ACC
|
26-4
|
7-1
|
4-1
|
15-2
|
0-0
|
4
|
4
|
Tennessee
|
SEC
|
27-3
|
7-2
|
2-1
|
17-0
|
1-0
|
5
|
5
|
Kentucky
|
SEC
|
25-5
|
8-2
|
1-2
|
16-1
|
0-0
|
6
|
6
|
Houston
|
AAC
|
27-2
|
9-1
|
0-0
|
18-1
|
0-0
|
7
|
7
|
North Carolina
|
ACC
|
25-5
|
11-1
|
1-2
|
13-2
|
0-0
|
8
|
8
|
Michigan St.
|
Big Ten
|
24-6
|
8-4
|
2-1
|
14-1
|
0-0
|
9
|
9
|
Michigan
|
Big Ten
|
26-4
|
7-3
|
2-0
|
17-1
|
0-0
|
10
|
10
|
Texas Tech
|
Big 12
|
25-5
|
5-3
|
3-1
|
17-1
|
0-0
|
11
|
11
|
Purdue
|
Big Ten
|
22-8
|
5-6
|
2-2
|
15-0
|
0-0
|
12
|
12
|
Virginia Tech
|
ACC
|
22-7
|
5-5
|
4-0
|
13-2
|
0-0
|
13
|
13
|
LSU
|
SEC
|
24-5
|
8-1
|
2-2
|
14-2
|
0-0
|
14
|
14
|
Wofford
|
SoCon
|
26-4
|
11-3
|
0-0
|
12-1
|
3-0
|
15
|
17
|
Wisconsin
|
Big Ten
|
20-9
|
7-5
|
2-1
|
11-3
|
0-0
|
16
|
15
|
Buffalo
|
MAC
|
27-3
|
12-3
|
2-0
|
12-0
|
1-0
|
17
|
18
|
Iowa St.
|
Big 12
|
20-9
|
5-5
|
3-1
|
12-3
|
0-0
|
18
|
16
|
Kansas
|
Big 12
|
22-8
|
3-8
|
3-0
|
16-0
|
0-0
|
19
|
19
|
Florida St.
|
ACC
|
24-6
|
5-4
|
4-1
|
15-1
|
0-0
|
20
|
20
|
Auburn
|
SEC
|
21-9
|
4-6
|
3-1
|
13-2
|
1-0
|
21
|
23
|
Nevada
|
MWC
|
27-3
|
9-3
|
4-0
|
14-0
|
0-0
|
22
|
21
|
Cincinnati
|
AAC
|
25-4
|
7-3
|
2-0
|
16-1
|
0-0
|
23
|
22
|
Mississippi St.
|
SEC
|
21-9
|
5-5
|
3-1
|
13-3
|
0-0
|
24
|
24
|
Louisville
|
ACC
|
19-11
|
5-5
|
0-2
|
14-4
|
0-0
|
25
|
25
|
Villanova
|
Big East
|
22-8
|
5-6
|
4-0
|
13-2
|
0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency