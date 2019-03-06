College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 6, 2019

Andy Katz breaks down his latest March Madness bracket

Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Wednesday, March 6 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Minnesota upset Purdue and Oklahoma ended Kansas' Big 12 title streak on Tuesday. Only two top 25 teams are in action Wednesday, with No. 13 LSU in an SEC showdown with Florida highlighting the slate.

Here is the top 25 schedule for Wednesday, March 6:

Here are the top 25 results from Tuesday, March 5:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

Through Games MAR. 05, 2019

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I

1

1

Gonzaga

WCC

29-2

9-1

3-1

17-0

0-0

2

2

Virginia

ACC

27-2

10-1

3-0

14-1

0-0

3

3

Duke

ACC

26-4

7-1

4-1

15-2

0-0

4

4

Tennessee

SEC

27-3

7-2

2-1

17-0

1-0

5

5

Kentucky

SEC

25-5

8-2

1-2

16-1

0-0

6

6

Houston

AAC

27-2

9-1

0-0

18-1

0-0

7

7

North Carolina

ACC

25-5

11-1

1-2

13-2

0-0

8

8

Michigan St.

Big Ten

24-6

8-4

2-1

14-1

0-0

9

9

Michigan

Big Ten

26-4

7-3

2-0

17-1

0-0

10

10

Texas Tech

Big 12

25-5

5-3

3-1

17-1

0-0

11

11

Purdue

Big Ten

22-8

5-6

2-2

15-0

0-0

12

12

Virginia Tech

ACC

22-7

5-5

4-0

13-2

0-0

13

13

LSU

SEC

24-5

8-1

2-2

14-2

0-0

14

14

Wofford

SoCon

26-4

11-3

0-0

12-1

3-0

15

17

Wisconsin

Big Ten

20-9

7-5

2-1

11-3

0-0

16

15

Buffalo

MAC

27-3

12-3

2-0

12-0

1-0

17

18

Iowa St.

Big 12

20-9

5-5

3-1

12-3

0-0

18

16

Kansas

Big 12

22-8

3-8

3-0

16-0

0-0

19

19

Florida St.

ACC

24-6

5-4

4-1

15-1

0-0

20

20

Auburn

SEC

21-9

4-6

3-1

13-2

1-0

21

23

Nevada

MWC

27-3

9-3

4-0

14-0

0-0

22

21

Cincinnati

AAC

25-4

7-3

2-0

16-1

0-0

23

22

Mississippi St.

SEC

21-9

5-5

3-1

13-3

0-0

24

24

Louisville

ACC

19-11

5-5

0-2

14-4

0-0

25

25

Villanova

Big East

22-8

5-6

4-0

13-2

0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

What to know about the NET rankings