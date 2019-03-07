Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Thursday, March 7 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

On Wednesday, No. 13 LSU beat Florida in an SEC showdown and West Virginia picked up a big win vs. Iowa State. There are three ranked teams in action on Thursday.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here is the top 25 schedule for Thursday, March 7:

Here are the top 25 results for Wednesday, March 6:

NCAA tournament: Andy Katz's predicted bracket

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

NCAA tournament: Andy Katz's predicted bracket

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team. Through Games March 6, 2019 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Gonzaga WCC 29-2 9-1 3-1 17-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 27-2 10-1 3-0 14-1 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 26-4 7-1 4-1 15-2 0-0 4 4 Tennessee SEC 27-3 7-2 2-1 17-0 1-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 25-5 8-2 1-2 16-1 0-0 6 6 Houston AAC 27-2 9-1 0-0 18-1 0-0 7 7 North Carolina ACC 25-5 11-1 1-2 13-2 0-0 8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 24-6 8-4 2-1 14-1 0-0 9 9 Michigan Big Ten 26-4 7-3 2-0 17-1 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 25-5 5-3 3-1 17-1 0-0 11 12 Virginia Tech ACC 22-7 5-5 4-0 13-2 0-0 12 11 Purdue Big Ten 22-8 5-6 2-2 15-0 0-0 13 13 LSU SEC 25-5 9-1 2-2 14-2 0-0 14 14 Wofford SoCon 26-4 11-3 0-0 12-1 3-0 15 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 20-9 7-5 2-1 11-3 0-0 16 16 Buffalo MAC 27-3 12-3 2-0 12-0 1-0 17 19 Florida St. ACC 24-6 5-4 4-1 15-1 0-0 18 18 Kansas Big 12 22-8 3-8 3-0 16-0 0-0 19 20 Auburn SEC 21-9 4-6 3-1 13-2 1-0 20 21 Nevada MWC 27-3 9-3 4-0 14-0 0-0 21 22 Cincinnati AAC 25-4 7-3 2-0 16-1 0-0 22 23 Mississippi St. SEC 21-9 5-5 3-1 13-3 0-0 23 17 Iowa St. Big 12 20-10 5-6 3-1 12-3 0-0 24 24 Louisville ACC 19-11 5-5 0-2 14-4 0-0 25 25 Villanova Big East 22-8 5-6 4-0 13-2 0-0