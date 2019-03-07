College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Thursday, March 7 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
On Wednesday, No. 13 LSU beat Florida in an SEC showdown and West Virginia picked up a big win vs. Iowa State. There are three ranked teams in action on Thursday.
Here is the top 25 schedule for Thursday, March 7:
- No. 6 Houston vs. SMU | 9 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Iowa | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 21 Cincinnati vs. UCF | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN2
Here are the top 25 results for Wednesday, March 6:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. TBD (WCC semifinals) | 9 p.m. March 11| ESPN/ESPN2
- No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 24 Louisville | 4 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 3 Duke at No. 7 North Carolina | 6 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 4 Tennessee at No. 19 Auburn | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Florida | 2 p.m. March 9 | CBS
- No. 6 Houston vs. SMU | 9 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 7 North Carolina at No. 3 Duke | 6 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Michigan | 8 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 9 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State | 8 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 23 Iowa State | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPNews
- No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Miami | 7 p.m. March 8 | ESPN2
- No. 12 Purdue at Northwestern | 2:30 p.m. March 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 LSU vs. Vanderbilt | 8:30 p.m. March 9 | SEC Network
- No. 14 Wofford vs. TBD (SoCon quarterfinals) | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN+
- No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Iowa | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN
- No. 16 Buffalo vs. Bowling Green | 6 p.m. March 8 | ESPNU
- No. 17 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. March 9 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 18 Kansas vs. Baylor | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 12 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 20 Nevada vs. San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. March 9 | CBS Sports Network
- No. 21 Cincinnati vs. UCF | 7 p.m. March 7 | ESPN2
- No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPN2
- No. 23 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech | 2 p.m. March 9 | ESPNews
- No. 24 Louisville at No. 2 Virginia | 4 p.m. March 9 | ESPN
- No. 25 Villanova at Seton Hall | 12 p.m. March 9 | FOX
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Through Games March 6, 2019
|1
|1
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|29-2
|9-1
|3-1
|17-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|27-2
|10-1
|3-0
|14-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|Duke
|ACC
|26-4
|7-1
|4-1
|15-2
|0-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|SEC
|27-3
|7-2
|2-1
|17-0
|1-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|25-5
|8-2
|1-2
|16-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Houston
|AAC
|27-2
|9-1
|0-0
|18-1
|0-0
|7
|7
|North Carolina
|ACC
|25-5
|11-1
|1-2
|13-2
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|24-6
|8-4
|2-1
|14-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|26-4
|7-3
|2-0
|17-1
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|25-5
|5-3
|3-1
|17-1
|0-0
|11
|12
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|22-7
|5-5
|4-0
|13-2
|0-0
|12
|11
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|22-8
|5-6
|2-2
|15-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|LSU
|SEC
|25-5
|9-1
|2-2
|14-2
|0-0
|14
|14
|Wofford
|SoCon
|26-4
|11-3
|0-0
|12-1
|3-0
|15
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|20-9
|7-5
|2-1
|11-3
|0-0
|16
|16
|Buffalo
|MAC
|27-3
|12-3
|2-0
|12-0
|1-0
|17
|19
|Florida St.
|ACC
|24-6
|5-4
|4-1
|15-1
|0-0
|18
|18
|Kansas
|Big 12
|22-8
|3-8
|3-0
|16-0
|0-0
|19
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|21-9
|4-6
|3-1
|13-2
|1-0
|20
|21
|Nevada
|MWC
|27-3
|9-3
|4-0
|14-0
|0-0
|21
|22
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|25-4
|7-3
|2-0
|16-1
|0-0
|22
|23
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|21-9
|5-5
|3-1
|13-3
|0-0
|23
|17
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|20-10
|5-6
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|24
|24
|Louisville
|ACC
|19-11
|5-5
|0-2
|14-4
|0-0
|25
|25
|Villanova
|Big East
|22-8
|5-6
|4-0
|13-2
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency