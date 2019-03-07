DII men's basketball: Bracket to be announced Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET

The 64-team DII men's basketball championship bracket will be announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, here on NCAA.com. The No. 1 seeds from each of the eight regions will be announced beginning one hour prior to the selection show on both the NCAA DII Twitter and Facebook page. The NCAA DII men's tournament then begins March 16 with the start of regional tournaments.
The 64 teams will be broken down into eight regions, consisting of eight teams each. Each of the 24 conference champions earns an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA DII tournament. The Division II Men's Basketball Committee will select the remaining 40 at-large bids. The committee has released the Regional Rankings for the past three weeks, ranking the top 10 teams from each region.
The eight regions are made up of the 24 DII men's basketball conferences plus six more Independents. The breakdown per region is as follows:
|REGION
|CONFERENCES
|Atlantic
|CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
|Central
|GAC, MIAA, NSIC
|East
|CACC, ECC, NE10
|Midwest
|GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
|South
|GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
|South Central
|Heartland, LSC, RMAC
|Southeast
|CC, PBC, SAC
|West
|CCAA, GNAC, PacWest
The DII men's basketball championship will begin on Saturday, March 16. The No. 1 seed in each region will play host for each regional tournament which will finish on Tuesday, March 19. The Elite Eight will then move to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will be played between Mar. 27-30.
|EVENT
|DATE
|TIME
|Selection show
|Sun., Mar. 10
|10:30 p.m. ET
|Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3)
|Mar. 15*, 16-19
|TBD (*only the West Region will begin play on Friday, Mar. 15)
|Elite Eight
|Mar. 27
|1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m. ET
|National semifinals
|Mar. 28
|7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET
|Championship game
|Mar. 30
|3 p.m. ET
Ferris State won its first-ever DII men's basketball championship last season in a thrilling 71-69 victory over Northern State. This season marks the 63rd DII men's basketball national championship. A list of all the winners is provided below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Ferris State (38-1)
|Andy Bronkema
|71-69
|Northern State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Northwest Missouri St. (35-1)
|Ben McCollum
|71-61
|Fairmont State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2016
|Augustana [S.D.] (34-2)
|Tom Billeter
|90-81
|Lincoln Memorial
|Frisco, Tex.
|2015
|Florida Southern (36-1)
|Linc Darner
|77-62
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Evansville, Ind.
|2014
|Central Missouri (30-5)
|Kim Anderson
|84-77
|West Liberty
|Evansville, Ind.
|2013
|Drury (31-4)
|Steve Hesser
|74-73
|Metro State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Western Washington (31-5)
|Brad Jackson
|72-65
|Montevallo
|Highland Heights, Ky.
|2011
|Bellarmine (33-2)
|Scott Davenport
|71-68
|BYU-Hawaii
|Springfield, Mass.
|2010
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-6)
|Greg Kamansky
|65-53
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Springfield, Mass.
|2009
|Findlay (36-0)
|Ron Niekamp
|56-53 (ot)
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|2008
|Winona State (38-1)
|Mike Leaf
|87-76
|Augusta State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2007
|Barton (31-5)
|Ron Lievense
|77-75
|Winona State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Winona State (32-4)
|Mike Leaf
|73-61
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Virginia Union (30-4)
|Dave Robbins
|63-58
|Bryant
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|2004
|Kennesaw State (35-4)
|Tony Ingle
|84-59
|Southern Indiana
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2003
|Northeastern State (32-3)
|Larry Gipson
|75-64
|**Kentucky Wesleyan
|Lakeland, Fla.
|2002
|Metro State (29-6)
|Mike Dunlap
|80-72
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
|2001
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3)
|Ray Harper
|72-63
|Washburn
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2000
|Metro State (33-4)
|Mike Dunlap
|97-79
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1999
|Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2)
|Ray Harper
|75-60
|Metro State
|Louisville, Ky.
|1998
|UC Davis (31-2)
|Bob Williams
|83-77
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (29-4)
|Pat Douglass
|57-56
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1996
|Fort Hays State (34-0)
|Gary Garner
|70-63
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1995
|Southern Indiana (29-4)
|Bruce Pearl
|71-63
|UC Riverside
|Louisville, Ky.
|1994
|Cal State Bakersfield (27-6)
|Pat Douglass
|92-86
|Southern Indiana
|Springfield, Mass.
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield (33-0)
|Pat Douglass
|85-72
|Troy
|Springfield, Mass.
|1992
|Virginia Union (30-3)
|Dave Robbins
|100-75
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1991
|North Alabama (29-4)
|Gary Elliot
|79-72
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1990
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2)
|Wayne Chapman
|93-79
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Springfield, Mass.
|1989
|North Carolina Central (28-4)
|Michael Bernard
|73-46
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1988
|Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7)
|Don Doucette
|75-72
|Alaska Anchorage
|Springfield, Mass.
|1987
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5)
|Wayne Chapman
|92-74
|Gannon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Sacred Heart (30-4)
|Dave Bike
|93-87
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Jacksonville State (31-1)
|Bill Jones
|74-73
|South Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (29-3)
|Lynn Nance
|81-77
|Saint Augustine's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Wright State (18-4)
|Ralph Underhill
|92-73
|District of Columbia
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|District of Columbia (25-5)
|Wil Jones
|73-63
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Mass.
|1981
|Florida Southern (24-8)
|Hal Wissel
|73-68
|Mount Saint Mary's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1980
|Virginia Union (26-4)
|Dave Robbins
|80-74
|SUNYIT
|Springfield, Mass.
|1979
|North Alabama (22-9)
|Bill Jones
|64-50
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1978
|Cheyney (26-2)
|John Chaney
|47-40
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1977
|Chattanooga (27-5)
|RoShumatete
|71-62
|Randolph-Macon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1976
|Puget Sound (27-7)
|Don Zech
|83-74
|Chattanooga
|Evansville, Ind.
|1975
|Old Dominion (25-6)
|Sonny Allen
|76-74
|New Orleans
|Evansville, Ind.
|1974
|Morgan State (28-5)
|Nathaniel Frazier
|67-52
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1973
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Bob Jones
|78-76 (ot)
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1972
|Roanoke (28-4)
|Charles Moir
|84-72
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1971
|Evansville (22-8)
|Arad McCutchan
|97-82
|Old Dominion
|Evansville, Ind.
|1970
|Philadelphia University (29-2)
|Herb Magee
|76-65
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1969
|Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5)
|Bob Daniels
|75-71
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1968
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3)
|Bob Daniels
|63-52
|Indiana State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1967
|Winston-Salem (30-2)
|C.E. Gaines
|77-74
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1966
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Guy Strong
|54-51
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1965
|Evansville (29-0)
|Arad McCutchan
|85-82 (ot)
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1964
|Evansville (26-3)
|Arad McCutchan
|72-59
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1963
|South Dakota State (22-5)
|Jim Iverson
|44-42
|Wittenberg
|Evansville, Ind.
|1962
|Mount Saint Mary's (24-6)
|James Phelan
|58-57 (ot)
|Sacramento State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1961
|Wittenberg (25-4)
|Ray Mears
|42-38
|Southeast Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1960
|Evansville (25-4)
|Arad McCutchan
|90-69
|Chapman
|Evansville, Ind.
|1959
|Evansville (21-6)
|Arad McCutchan
|83-67
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1958
|South Dakota (22-5)
|Duane Clodfelter
|75-53
|Saint Michael's
|Evansville, Ind.
|1957
|Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1)
|Lee Pfund
|89-65
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
|**Student-Athletes declared ineligible