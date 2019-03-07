DII men's basketball: Bracket to be announced Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET

The 64-team DII men's basketball championship bracket will be announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, here on NCAA.com. The No. 1 seeds from each of the eight regions will be announced beginning one hour prior to the selection show on both the NCAA DII Twitter and Facebook page. The NCAA DII men's tournament then begins March 16 with the start of regional tournaments.

The 64 teams will be broken down into eight regions, consisting of eight teams each. Each of the 24 conference champions earns an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA DII tournament. The Division II Men's Basketball Committee will select the remaining 40 at-large bids. The committee has released the Regional Rankings for the past three weeks, ranking the top 10 teams from each region.

The eight regions are made up of the 24 DII men's basketball conferences plus six more Independents. The breakdown per region is as follows:

REGION CONFERENCES Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3) South Central Heartland, LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

The DII men's basketball championship will begin on Saturday, March 16. The No. 1 seed in each region will play host for each regional tournament which will finish on Tuesday, March 19. The Elite Eight will then move to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will be played between Mar. 27-30.

EVENT DATE TIME Selection show Sun., Mar. 10 10:30 p.m. ET Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) Mar. 15*, 16-19 TBD (*only the West Region will begin play on Friday, Mar. 15) Elite Eight Mar. 27 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m. ET National semifinals Mar. 28 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. ET Championship game Mar. 30 3 p.m. ET

Ferris State won its first-ever DII men's basketball championship last season in a thrilling 71-69 victory over Northern State. This season marks the 63rd DII men's basketball national championship. A list of all the winners is provided below.