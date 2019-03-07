NIT bracket 2019: Printable .PDF for the National Invitation Tournament

Here is the official printable NIT bracket for the 2019 National Invitation Tournament for men's basketball. The 32-team field will be revealed in March. You can also tap or click here to open the .PDF.

2019 NIT bracket

The 2019 NIT will have the bracket announced on Sunday, March 17. It will be out after the 2019 NCAA tournament selection show.

There will be 32 teams in the National Invitation Tournament field, with four quadrants seeded No. 1 through No. 8. Games will be played at campus sites until the semifinals, which are at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first round of the NIT is on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. The second round will then be played between Thursday, March 21 and Monday, March 25. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. Action then moves to New York City for the semifinals on Tuesday, April 2. The NIT title game, also at Madison Square Garden, is set for Thursday, April 4.

MORE: 2019 NIT ticket information

2019 NIT: How the bracket is filled

Unlike the NCAA tournament, which starts with 68 teams, the NIT bracket starts with 32 teams. Teams can also qualify automatically. If a team wins its regular season conference championship (best record) but doesn't win the conference tournament title or earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, that team automatically earns a spot in the NIT field. The rest of the bracket is made up of at-large selections.

How does NIT seeding work?

Teams are placed in one of four "regions," seeded No. 1 through No. 8. Higher seeds get to play on their home court. That means the top seeds can play at home until the semifinals. Last year, St. Mary's, Southern California, Baylor and Notre Dame picked up No. 1 seeds.

NIT history

The NIT was initially the most prestigious tournament in men's college basketball — until the NCAA tournament surpassed it.

The National Invitation Tournament started in 1938, when Temple beat Colorado for the title.

Year Winner Score Runner-up MVP 1938 Temple 60-36 Colorado Don Shields, Temple 1939 Long Island 44-32 Loyola Chicago Bill Lloyd, St. John's 1940 Colorado 51-40 Duquesne Bob Doll, Colorado 1941 Long Island 56-42 Ohio Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio 1942 West Virginia 47-45 Western Kentucky State Rudy Baric, West Virginia 1943 St. John's 48-27 Toledo Harry Boykoff, St. John's 1944 St. John's 47-39 DePaul Bill Kotsores, St. John's 1945 DePaul 71-54 Bowling Green George Mikan, DePaul 1946 Kentucky 46-45 Rhode Island Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island 1947 Utah 49-45 Kentucky Vern Gardner, Utah 1948 Saint Louis 65-52 NYU Ed Macauley, Saint Louis 1949 San Francisco 48-47 Loyola Chicago Don Lofgran, San Francisco 1950 CCNY 69-61 Bradley Ed Warner, CCNY 1951 BYU 62-43 Dayton Roland Minson, BYU 1952 La Salle 75-64 Dayton Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle 1953 Seton Hall 58-46 St. John's Walter Dukes, Seton Hall 1954 Holy Cross 71-62 Duquesne Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross 1955 Duquesne 70-58 Dayton Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA) 1956 Louisville 93-80 Dayton Charlie Tyra, Louisville 1957 Bradley 84-83 Memphis State Win Wilfong, Memphis State 1958 Xavier 78-74 Dayton Hank Stein, Xavier 1959 St. John's 76-71 Bradley Tony Jackson, St. John's 1960 Bradley 88-72 Providence Lenny Wilkens, Providence 1961 Providence 62-59 Saint Louis Vin Ernst, Providence 1962 Dayton 73-67 St. John's Bill Chmielewski, Dayton 1963 Providence 81-66 Canisius Raymond Flynn, Providence 1964 Bradley 86-54 New Mexico Levern Tart, Bradley 1965 St. John's 55-51 Villanova Ken McIntyre, St. John's 1966 BYU 97-84 NYU Bill Melchionni, Villanova 1967 Southern Illinois 71-56 Marquette Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois 1968 Dayton 61-48 Kansas Don May, Dayton 1969 Temple 89-76 Boston College Terry Driscoll, Boston College 1970 Marquette 65-53 St. John's Dean Meminger, Marquette 1971 North Carolina 84-66 Georgia Tech Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina 1972 Maryland 100-69 Niagara Tom McMillen, Maryland 1973 Virginia Tech 92-91 Notre Dame John Schumate, Notre Dame 1974 Purdue 87-81 Utah Mike Sojourner, Utah 1975 Princeton 80-69 Providence Ron Lee, Oregon 1976 Kentucky 71-67 Charlotte Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte 1977 St. Bonaventure 94-91 Houston Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure 1978 Texas 101-93 NC State Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas 1979 Indiana 53-52 Purdue Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana 1980 Virginia 58-55 Minnesota Ralph Sampson, Virginia 1981 Tulsa 86-84 Syracuse Greg Stewart, Tulsa 1982 Bradley 67-58 Purdue J.J. Anderson, Bradley 1983 Fresno State 69-60 DePaul Ron Anderson, Fresno State 1984 Michigan 83-63 Notre Dame Tim McCormick, Michigan 1985 UCLA 65-62 Indiana Reggie Miller, UCLA 1986 Ohio State 73-63 Wyoming Brad Sellers, Ohio State 1987 Southern Miss 84-80 La Salle Randolph Keys, Southern Miss 1988 Connecticut 72-67 Ohio State Phil Gamble, Connecticut 1989 St. John's 73-65 Saint Louis Jayson Williams, St. John's 1990 Vanderbilt 74-72 Saint Louis Scott Draud, Vanderbilt 1991 Stanford 78-72 Oklahoma Adam Keefe, Stanford 1992 Virginia 81-76 (OT) Notre Dame Bryant Stith, Virginia 1993 Minnesota 62-61 Georgetown Voshon Lenard, Minnesota 1994 Villanova 80-73 Vanderbilt Doremus Bennerman, Siena 1995 Virginia Tech 65-64 Marquette Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech 1996 Nebraska 60-56 Saint Joseph's Erick Strickland, Nebraska 1997 Michigan* 82-73 Florida State Robert Traylor, Michigan 1998 Minnesota* 79-72 Penn State Kevin Clark, Minnesota 1999 California 61-60 Clemson Sean Lampley, California 2000 Wake Forest 71-61 Notre Dame Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest 2001 Tulsa 79-66 Alabama Marcus Hill, Tulsa 2002 Memphis 72-62 South Carolina Dejuan Wagner, Memphis 2003 St. John's* 70-67 Georgetown Marcus Hatten, St. John's 2004 Michigan 62-55 Rutgers Daniel Horton, Michigan 2005 South Carolina 60-57 Saint Joseph's Carlos Powell, South Carolina 2006 South Carolina 76-64 Michigan Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina 2007 West Virginia 78-73 Clemson Frank Young, West Virginia 2008 Ohio State 92-85 Massachusetts Kosta Koufos, Ohio State 2009 Penn State 69-63 Baylor Jamelle Cornley, Penn State 2010 Dayton 79-68 North Carolina Chris Johnson, Dayton 2011 Wichita State 66-57 Alabama Graham Hatch, Wichita State 2012 Stanford 75-51 Minnesota Aaron Bright, Stanford 2013 Baylor 74-54 Iowa Pierre Jackson, Baylor 2014 Minnesota 65-63 SMU Austin Hollins, Minnesota 2015 Stanford 66-64 (OT) Miami Chasson Randle, Stanford 2016 George Washington 76-60 Valparaiso Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington 2017 TCU 88-56 Georgia Tech Kenrich Williams, TCU 2018 Penn State 82-66 Utah Lamar Stevens, Penn State

*-Vacated