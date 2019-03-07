Ohio Valley Conference tournament: Preview, bracket and scores

The 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament takes place March 6-9 in Evansville, Indiana. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Last year, Murray State topped Belmont in the final game to capture its 16th OVC tournament crown.

Belmont and Murray State are the top two seeds this year as well. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and seeding information.

2019 OVC Tournament: Bracket

Ohio Valley Conference Preview

The OVC is a top-heavy league. Belmont and Murray State are each 16-2 in the conference, and could be on another collision course for Saturday.

Murray State point guard Ja Morant has been the story of the OVC this year and has become a national sensation. The explosive sophomore is averaging 24.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. He's a regular on the highlight reels and is capable of carrying the Racers to the title.

Belmont beat Murray State on Jan. 24, and the Bruins haven't lost since Jan. 17. As usual, Rick Byrd's offense is firing. Belmont ranks 18th in the country on that end is making 59.7 percent of its 2s on the season, the No. 2 mark in America. The Bruins are relentless in attacking the basket and have destroyed opponents in the paint all year.

Jacksonville State dealt Belmont its last loss, and the Gamecocks shouldn't be overlooked. Jacksonville State, Belmont and Murray State are in their own tier. Austin Peay is right below them. No other OVC team finished above .500 in the league this year, so it would be shocking if one of those schools doesn't win the tournament.

2019 OVC Tournament: Scores, TV schedule

Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 5 Morehead State vs. No. 8 SIUE | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 2: No. 6 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 7 UT Martin | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 4 Austin Peay vs. Game 1 Winner | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 4: No. 3 Jacksonville State vs. Game 2 Winner | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Friday, March 8

Game 5: No. 1 Belmont vs. Game 3 Winner | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: No. 2 Murray State vs. Game 4 Winner | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

2019 OVC Tournament: Seeds

Only the top eight teams qualify for the OVC Tournament. Here's a look at the full regular season standings:

2019 OVC Standings Team Overall Record OVC Record Belmont 25-4 16-2 Murray State 25-4 16-2 Jacksonville State 23-8 15-3 Austin Peay 21-10 13-5 Morehead State 12-19 8-10 Eastern Illinois 14-17 7-11 Eastern Kentucky 13-18 6-12 Tennessee State 9-21 6-12 Tennessee Martin 11-18 6-12 SIUE 10-20 6-12 Southeast Missouri State 10-21 5-13 Tennessee Tech 8-23 4-14

