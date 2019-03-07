Why the Ohio Valley Conference tournament is a perfect start to March Madness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — This is not the lofty world of the ACC or Big Ten. But before the bright-light leagues take the stage, before they start lobbying about how high their stack of NCAA Tournament invitations should be – will they get eight teams in or only seven? – let’s spend a few days with how the other half lives.

Ohio Valley Conference tournament: Preview, bracket and scores



They don’t plead for gobs of at-large bids at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. They hope for maybe getting a second team invited, but since it’s happened only once – 32 years ago – that’s a tall order. So this is not about seedings or posturing. This is about survival, and being the last team standing, because that might be it on selection Sunday.



And look at the tournament they have to survive.



This is the league with two 25-4 teams on a collision course, one with maybe the hottest player in the nation not named Zion Williamson, the other with the highest scoring offense in the land not named Gonzaga.

Murray State has the Ja Morant Show. Surely you’ve seen the highlights. His dunks can be a pyrotechnics display, and he’s on track to become the first Division I player to average 20 points and 10 assists since the NCAA made the assist an official stat 35 years ago.Belmont has its 88.3 points-a-game offense, its 12 true road victories – no team in the country owns more – and its man on the bench who is on the short list of 800-victory coaches, up there with all the celebrities. Make room, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and the rest. Here’s Rick Byrd with 803. Belmont also has Dylan Windler, who was league pre-season player of the year, averaged a double-double, led the conference in rebounding and 3-pointers, and didn’t get a sniff of the postseason player of the year trophy. Morant-mania was that huge.

This is also the league with the third-seeded team that had some of its summer workouts in an elementary school and started the season with no locker rooms, no offices and no arena, because a tornado blew through the place last spring. But Jacksonville State went 23-8 anyway. Also, 21-10 Austin Peay is in the house, which means a gathering of those timeless shirts, Let’s go Peay! And UT Martin, the team that used 18 different starting lineups.



So, yeah, this seems like a fine place to spend a few days.



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6



Know what’s a little strange? The OVC tournament is in Evansville, and there’s not a single team in the league from Indiana. But a pre-game presentation on the Ford Center scoreboard reminds the teams that people in this state know a little about the sport, mentioning how 18 of the 20 largest high school gyms in the nation are in Indiana. So if the Ohio Valley Conference is going to play basketball, this seems as good a place as any. Besides, the Ohio River is just down the street from the arena.

This is the night for the lower seeds to go at it, and they, too, have their stories.



Take Morehead State. In one year, the Eagles have gone from last place to fifth seed to holding off No. 8 seed SIUE 72-68 and advancing, partly by making all six free throws in the last minute after missing six of 10 in the first 39.



Coach Preston Spradlin talks about his youth movement, and he ought to know. He’s only 33 years old himself, one of the nation’s youngest coaches, and a guy who used to break down film for John Calipari at Kentucky.



Or take the second game. Here came Eastern Illinois with Mack Smith, who’s hit a 3-pointer in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in the nation. It takes him 36 seconds Wednesday night to make it 49.

And here was UT-Martin, chock full of oddities. The Skyhawks don’t list a single freshman on their 13-man roster and started all those lineups because of this ailment or that absence – four more than any other team in the nation. They're coached by Anthony Stewart, who when he wasn’t winning MVP in basketball as a collegian at Division III Mount Union, was throwing fastballs and circle change-ups for the baseball team.UT-Martin also has transfer Preston Parks, who had to wait until midday on Nov. 21 for the NCAA to grant him a waiver and declare him eligible. Six hours later, he was on the court for the first time, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the final 3:24 to carry the Skyhawks past Western lllinois 92-90. A month later, he banked in a 75-footer at the buzzer to beat Chattanooga 75-72.

So there has been little routine about UT Martin’s 12-18 season so far, and after the win, Stewart stands in a hallway and tries to put in some perspective what this crazy season has been like to coach.



“It’s a privilege to be able to do what I’m doing, if it takes one starting lineup the whole year or a hundred. I’m fortunate enough to have one of 353 (Division I) jobs, so you just take what’s given to you. I always tell the guys, I’m a former corporate America guy and will attest that a bad day of basketball is always better than a great day of work.”

But really,18 lineups? He lost count. “I knew it was a few. Hell, I had my G.A. pass out and throw up on himself. You name it, it’s happened to us. Probably a majority of practices in the second half of the conference season, we couldn’t go five-on-five. But we just overcome. That’s what’s for them when they leave basketball. There’s a life out here. And this is just some testing waters to see how you’re going to react.”



They react well enough Wednesday night, including Delfincko Bogan, who scores 10 points while wearing one dark shoe on his left foot and one white shoe on his right.



You’ve got to love this league. And the top teams haven’t even played yet.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

In case you ever wondered where the school name came from, Austin Peay is the only Tennessee governor to die in office. On that note, here are the Austin Peay Governors. That includes the leading scorer, but what in heaven's name does he have on his socks?



Terry Taylor is not only third in the OVC in scoring, but also rebounding. All 6-5 of him, which is one reason hardly anybody recruited him. Morehead State can't be happy to see Taylor again, since he did everything except drive the team bus in a 73-70 Austin Peay road victory three weeks ago.



He did, however, clean the team bus. He didn't want to leave things messy for the driver after the Govs' return home — "I wasn't raised that way," he says, "we should be able to clean up after ourselves" -- so there the star of the game was, picking up the trash. His final stats for the night: 42 points, 18 rebounds and a couple of dozen empty wrappers. Top that, Zion Williamson.

About his designer socks. Different pair every game -- bacon and eggs one night, donuts another, Tony the Tiger another. For this 95-81 victory, he puts up 28 points and 10 rebounds in pineapples.

As for the second game, the last time junior Quintin Dove scored 29 points for UT Martin . . . wait a second. Quintin Dove had never scored 29 points for UT Martin. But that’s how many he has — at halftime. Or just four fewer points that the entire Jacksonville State team, with the underdog Skyhawks leading 43-33. It gets so bad, that when Dove is shooting free throws, the Jacksonville State band begins chanting, “One-man team! One-man team!”



Dove slows down, of course, and scores only six points the second half. Jacksonville State charges past to win 88-81, and is now eyeball to eyeball with the biggest star in town. The team that had to go through the aftermath of a tornado now faces winter storm Morant.



Jacksonville coach Ray Harper, walking back to his locker room, discusses what it was like, when his players had to dress out by the scorer’s table, because they had no locker room, and were sometimes working out on small courts. He still doesn’t have an office. “I told them, `Guys, it’s not about what you don’t have, it’s what you do with what you do have. Some of you guys didn’t grow up in two-story homes. We all came from different backgrounds, some from rough backgrounds. Just be thankful with what you have, be thankful nobody was killed in that tornado.'

Christian Cunningham slams the oop and draws the foul!



JSU 64 | UTM 57

"Give them credit, they never complained or made it harder than it could have been.”



So now the big names join the party. The top four seeds -- combined record of 96-26 — are in. Now we're about to see how good this league is at the top. As Austin Peay coach Matt Figger says, “How many teams win 13 (conference) games, and finish fourth?” Austin Peay did.



The question is if the rest of the world understands what has gone on in the Ohio Valley this season. “They have no idea,” Harper says. “If this league doesn’t get two teams in the tournament, it’s a travesty.”

On the marquee for Friday will be Morant and Windler. But is there room for the smallish post with designer socks? "I've dealt with that my whole life,” Taylor says. “Playing in the shadow of players who people thought were better than me.



"I just take it as a challenge. You don't define me, you don't tell me what I can and can't do. I just want to show people, even at my size, who I am. It is a chip on my shoulder every game."



That’s pretty determined talk from a guy wearing pineapples on his feet.