NCAA.com | March 8, 2019

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament could be wide open, especially with traditional favorite Kansas not getting a top-two seed. Find all bracket, schedule, scores and seeding information here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas is the defending tournament champion, though the Jayhawks' stretch of 14 consecutive regular-season titles has ended. Instead, going by the standings, Texas Tech and Kansas State might be considered the favorites. The tournament starts Wednesday, March 13.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for live scores.

All times ET.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8-9 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7-10 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds

Here are the current Big 12 standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record
Texas Tech 13-4 -- 25-5
Kansas State 13-4 -- 23-7
Kansas 11-6 2 22-8
Baylor 10-7 3 19-11
Iowa State 9-8 4 20-10
Texas 8-9 5 16-14
Oklahoma 7-10 6 19-11
TCU 6-11 7 18-12
West Virginia 4-13 9 12-18
Oklahoma State 4-13 9 11-19

Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history

Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.

Year Champion (seed) Score Runner-up (seed)
2018 Kansas (1) 81-70 West Virginia (3)
2017 Iowa State (4) 80-74 West Virginia (2)
2016 Kansas (1) 81-71 West Virginia (2)
2015 Iowa State (2) 70-66 Kansas (1)
2014 Iowa State (4) 74-65 Baylor (7)
2013 Kansas (1) 70-54 Kansas State (2)
2012 Missouri (2) 90-75 Baylor (4)
2011 Kansas (1) 85-73 Texas (2)
2010 Kansas (1) 72-64 Kansas State (2)
2009 Missouri (3) 73-60 Baylor (9)
2008 Kansas (2) 84-74 Texas (1)
2007 Kansas (1) 88-84 (OT) Texas (3)
2006 Kansas (2) 80-68 Texas (1)
2005 Oklahoma State (3) 72-68 Texas Tech (4)
2004 Oklahoma State (1) 65-49 Texas (2)
2003 Oklahoma (3) 49-47 Missouri (5)
2002 Oklahoma (2) 64-55 Kansas (1)
2001 Oklahoma (3) 54-45 Texas (4)
2000 Iowa State (1) 70-58 Oklahoma (3)
1999 Kansas (3) 53-37 Oklahoma State (5)
1998 Kansas (1) 72-58 Oklahoma (3)
1997 Kansas (1) 87-60 Missouri (10)