2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament could be wide open, especially with traditional favorite Kansas not getting a top-two seed. Find all bracket, schedule, scores and seeding information here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas is the defending tournament champion, though the Jayhawks' stretch of 14 consecutive regular-season titles has ended. Instead, going by the standings, Texas Tech and Kansas State might be considered the favorites. The tournament starts Wednesday, March 13.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click or tap here for live scores.
All times ET.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8-9 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7-10 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN
MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz's predicted bracket
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds
Here are the current Big 12 standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Texas Tech
|13-4
|--
|25-5
|Kansas State
|13-4
|--
|23-7
|Kansas
|11-6
|2
|22-8
|Baylor
|10-7
|3
|19-11
|Iowa State
|9-8
|4
|20-10
|Texas
|8-9
|5
|16-14
|Oklahoma
|7-10
|6
|19-11
|TCU
|6-11
|7
|18-12
|West Virginia
|4-13
|9
|12-18
|Oklahoma State
|4-13
|9
|11-19
Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history
Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.
|Year
|Champion (seed)
|Score
|Runner-up (seed)
|2018
|Kansas (1)
|81-70
|West Virginia (3)
|2017
|Iowa State (4)
|80-74
|West Virginia (2)
|2016
|Kansas (1)
|81-71
|West Virginia (2)
|2015
|Iowa State (2)
|70-66
|Kansas (1)
|2014
|Iowa State (4)
|74-65
|Baylor (7)
|2013
|Kansas (1)
|70-54
|Kansas State (2)
|2012
|Missouri (2)
|90-75
|Baylor (4)
|2011
|Kansas (1)
|85-73
|Texas (2)
|2010
|Kansas (1)
|72-64
|Kansas State (2)
|2009
|Missouri (3)
|73-60
|Baylor (9)
|2008
|Kansas (2)
|84-74
|Texas (1)
|2007
|Kansas (1)
|88-84 (OT)
|Texas (3)
|2006
|Kansas (2)
|80-68
|Texas (1)
|2005
|Oklahoma State (3)
|72-68
|Texas Tech (4)
|2004
|Oklahoma State (1)
|65-49
|Texas (2)
|2003
|Oklahoma (3)
|49-47
|Missouri (5)
|2002
|Oklahoma (2)
|64-55
|Kansas (1)
|2001
|Oklahoma (3)
|54-45
|Texas (4)
|2000
|Iowa State (1)
|70-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1999
|Kansas (3)
|53-37
|Oklahoma State (5)
|1998
|Kansas (1)
|72-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1997
|Kansas (1)
|87-60
|Missouri (10)