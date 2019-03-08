2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket, scores, schedule, seeds

The 2019 Big Ten Tournament will get 14 teams competing for a title March 13-17 in Chicago. Michigan has won the crown in each of the last two seasons. Stay here for bracket updates, scores, schedule and also seeding information.

The conference is in Chicago for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin beat Michigan State in the final. Last year, Michigan defeated Purdue at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Bracket

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

Wednesday, March 13 — First Round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 14 — Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minute after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Friday, March 15 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 8 : No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 16 — Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS Sports

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

Sunday, March 17 — Championship

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

2019 Big Ten Tournament: Seeds

Here are the current Big Ten standings:

Team Big Ten Record GB Overall record Michigan 15-4 -- 26-4 Michigan State 15-4 -- 24-6 Purdue 15-4 -- 22-8 Wisconsin 13-6 2 21-9 Maryland 13-7 2.5 22-9 Iowa 10-9 5 21-9 Minnesota 9-11 6.5 19-12 Ohio State 8-11 7 18-12 Indiana 7-12 8 16-14 Rutgers 7-12 8 14-15 Illinois 7-12 8 11-19 Penn State 6-13 9 12-17 Nebraska 5-14 10 15-15 Northwestern 4-15 11 13-17

Big Ten Tournament: Champions, history