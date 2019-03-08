2019 Ivy League Tournament: Standings, schedule, tiebreakers for the playoff

Four teams will make for the 2019 Ivy League Tournament. That means half won't make it to Yale for the two-day tournament.

Below, we break down how the standings look so far, while also looking at the remaining schedules and tiebreaker scenarios. Last year, Penn won the automatic bid by beating Harvard at The Palestra.

This year's Ivy Tournament plays the semifinals on Saturday, March 16 (12:30 and 3 p.m. on ESPNU), with the championship at 12 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

2019 Ivy League Tournament: Standings

Only the top four teams will qualify for the tournament.

Place Team Conference Games back Overall record 1 Yale 9-4 -- 19-7 2 Harvard 9-4 -- 16-10 3 Princeton 8-5 1 16-10 4 Brown 7-6 2 19-10 5 Penn 6-7 3 18-11 6 Cornell 6-7 3 14-15 7 Columbia 5-8 4 10-17 8 Dartmouth 2-11 7 11-18

2019 Ivy League Tournament: Schedule for the remaining games

MARCH MADNESS: Predicted tournament field

Friday, March 1

Columbia 80, Brown 77

Yale 88, Cornell 65

Princeton 77, Dartmouth 76 (OT)

Harvard 59, Penn 53

Saturday, March 2

Brown 75, Cornell 51

Columbia 83, Yale 75 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn 65, Dartmouth 51

Harvard 66, Princeton 58

Friday, March 8

Brown 67, Princeton 63

Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66

Cornell 72, Harvard 59

Penn 77, Yale 66

Saturday, March 9

Brown at Penn | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Princeton | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Columbia | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Cornell | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Ivy League Tournament tiebreakers

When two teams are tied...

Head-to-head result Comparing each team's record against the highest seed outside the tie, continuing down through the standings (if a group of teams is tied, use each team's record against the group) Average of the most recent ratings identified in advance by the coaches (e.g. Sagarin, KenPom, BPI and NET) A draw by the Executive Director

When more than two teams are tied...

NOTE: Once a highest seed is determined from the group, the placement of the still-tied teams will be determined on a basis on head-to-head competition

Records between the tied teams — The higher seed will go to the team with the most wins against the other teams tied at the same spot Comparing each team's record against the highest seed outside the tie, continuing down through the full league standings Average of the most recent ratings identified in advance by the coaches (e.g. Sagarin, KenPom, BPI and NET) A draw by the Executive Director

Ivy League Tournament: History

The Ivy League was the last Division I conference without a conference tournament. Instead, the team with the best regular-season record received the league's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. If teams were tied for first, they met in a one-game playoff.

But the Ivy started playing a conference tournament in 2017, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals. The winner advances to the NCAA tournament. If the regular-season champion doesn't win the four-team playoff, it qualifies automatically for the NIT.

Year Champion (Seed) Score Runner up (Seed) 2017 Princeton (1) 71-59 Yale (3) 2018 Penn (2) 68-65 Harvard (1)