Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 9, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Power 36: Last push towards Selection Sunday

Here is the college basketball TV schedule for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking

Saturday, March 9

Tennessee at Auburn, 12 p.m., ESPN

Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m., FOX

TCU at Texas, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPNNews

Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Ole Miss at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews

USC at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m., FOX

Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m, Pac-12 Network

Michigan at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN

DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at LSU, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Wichita State at Tulane, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Tulas at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN

San Diego State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday, March 10:

Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m., CBS

Illinois at Penn State, 12 p.m., FS1

Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m. Big Ten Network

UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., CBS