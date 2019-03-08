College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Saturday, March 9
Tennessee at Auburn, 12 p.m., ESPN
Villanova at Seton Hall, 12 p.m., FOX
Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Florida at Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPNNews
Baylor at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN
Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Georgetown at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon State at Washington State, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Ole Miss at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews
USC at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network
St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m., FOX
Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m, Pac-12 Network
Michigan at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN
DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at LSU, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Wichita State at Tulane, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Tulas at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday, March 10:
Houston at Cincinnati, 12 p.m., CBS
Illinois at Penn State, 12 p.m., FS1
Rutgers at Indiana, 12 p.m. Big Ten Network
UConn at East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa at Nebraska, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
SMU at South Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU