College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 8, 2019

Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Friday, March 8 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Houston beat SMU, while UCF defeated Cincinnati on Thursday. There are two top-25 teams playing on Friday. 

Here is the top 25 schedule for Friday, March 8:

Here are the top 25 results for Thursday, March 7:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

Through Games March 7, 2019

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Gonzaga WCC 29-2 9-1 3-1 17-0 0-0
2 2 Virginia ACC 27-2 10-1 3-0 14-1 0-0
3 3 Duke ACC 26-4 7-1 4-1 15-2 0-0
4 4 Tennessee SEC 27-3 7-2 2-1 17-0 1-0
5 5 Kentucky SEC 25-5 8-2 1-2 16-1 0-0
6 6 Houston AAC 28-2 9-1 0-0 19-1 0-0
7 7 North Carolina ACC 25-5 11-1 1-2 13-2 0-0
8 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 24-6 8-4 2-1 14-1 0-0
9 9 Michigan Big Ten 26-4 7-3 2-0 17-1 0-0
10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 25-5 5-3 3-1 17-1 0-0
11 11 Virginia Tech ACC 22-7 5-5 4-0 13-2 0-0
12 12 Purdue Big Ten 22-8 5-6 2-2 15-0 0-0
13 13 LSU SEC 25-5 9-1 2-2 14-2 0-0
14 14 Wofford SoCon 26-4 11-3 0-0 12-1 3-0
15 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 21-9 7-5 2-1 12-3 0-0
16 16 Buffalo MAC 27-3 12-3 2-0 12-0 1-0
17 17 Florida St. ACC 24-6 5-4 4-1 15-1 0-0
18 18 Kansas Big 12 22-8 3-8 3-0 16-0 0-0
19 19 Auburn SEC 21-9 4-6 3-1 13-2 1-0
20 20 Nevada MWC 27-3 9-3 4-0 14-0 0-0
21 22 Mississippi St. SEC 21-9 5-5 3-1 13-3 0-0
22 23 Iowa St. Big 12 20-10 5-6 3-1 12-3 0-0
23 21 Cincinnati AAC 25-5 7-4 2-0 16-1 0-0
24 24 Louisville ACC 19-11 5-5 0-2 14-4 0-0
25 25 Villanova Big East 22-8 5-6 4-0 13-2 0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

