2019 ACC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

Roy Williams has lived and died at the buzzer in March

The 2019 ACC Tournament bracket has been set. Below, find the ACC Tournament bracket, schedule and seeds information.

The tournament will start on Tuesday, March 12. Virginia is the No. 1 seed, with UNC second and Duke No. 3.

2019 ACC Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket.

2019 ACC Tournament: Schedule, Scores

Click here for a live ACC scoreboard.

All times ET.

First Round — Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame | 2 p.m. (approximate time) | ESPN

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Second Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12-13 winner | 2 p.m. (approximate) | ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10-15 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11-14 winner | 9 p.m. (approximate) | ESPN2

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. (approximate) | ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m. (approximate) | ESPN

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 p.m. (approximate) | ESPN

Championship — March 16

Game 14: Semifinal winners | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

2019 ACC Tournament: Seeds

All 15 ACC teams will compete in the tournament. The first four seeds won't play until the quarterfinals. Seeds 5 through 8 have a first-round bye. The remaining seeds begin play in the First Round on Tuesday, March 12.

Virginia UNC Duke Florida State Virginia Tech Syracuse Louisville NC State Clemson Georgia Tech Boston College Miami Wake Forest Pitt Notre Dame

Here are the final ACC standings:

Team ACC record GB Overall record Virginia 16-2 -- 28-2 North Carolina 16-2 -- 26-5 Duke 14-4 2 26-5 Florida State 13-5 3 25-6 Virginia Tech 12-6 4 23-7 Louisville 10-8 6 19-12 Syracuse 10-8 6 19-12 NC State 9-9 7 21-10 Clemson 9-9 7 19-12 Georgia Tech 6-12 10 14-17 Boston College 5-13 11 14-16 Miami 5-13 11 13-17 Wake Forest 4-14 12 11-19 Pitt 3-15 13 13-18 Notre Dame 3-15 13 13-18

Selection show information

