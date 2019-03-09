2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket and seeds are set, with Kansas State earning the top seed. Find bracket, schedule, scores and seeding information here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas is the defending tournament champion. But rival K-State is the No. 1 seed, with Texas Tech second. Kansas is the third seed.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click or tap here for live scores.
All times ET.
First Round — Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8-9 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7-10 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN
2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds
Here are the current Big 12 standings:
|Team
|Conference record
|GB
|Overall record
|Kansas State
|14-4
|--
|24-7
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|--
|26-5
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|23-8
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|19-12
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|20-11
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|16-15
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|19-12
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-19
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|12-19
Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history
Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.
|Year
|Champion (seed)
|Score
|Runner-up (seed)
|2018
|Kansas (1)
|81-70
|West Virginia (3)
|2017
|Iowa State (4)
|80-74
|West Virginia (2)
|2016
|Kansas (1)
|81-71
|West Virginia (2)
|2015
|Iowa State (2)
|70-66
|Kansas (1)
|2014
|Iowa State (4)
|74-65
|Baylor (7)
|2013
|Kansas (1)
|70-54
|Kansas State (2)
|2012
|Missouri (2)
|90-75
|Baylor (4)
|2011
|Kansas (1)
|85-73
|Texas (2)
|2010
|Kansas (1)
|72-64
|Kansas State (2)
|2009
|Missouri (3)
|73-60
|Baylor (9)
|2008
|Kansas (2)
|84-74
|Texas (1)
|2007
|Kansas (1)
|88-84 (OT)
|Texas (3)
|2006
|Kansas (2)
|80-68
|Texas (1)
|2005
|Oklahoma State (3)
|72-68
|Texas Tech (4)
|2004
|Oklahoma State (1)
|65-49
|Texas (2)
|2003
|Oklahoma (3)
|49-47
|Missouri (5)
|2002
|Oklahoma (2)
|64-55
|Kansas (1)
|2001
|Oklahoma (3)
|54-45
|Texas (4)
|2000
|Iowa State (1)
|70-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1999
|Kansas (3)
|53-37
|Oklahoma State (5)
|1998
|Kansas (1)
|72-58
|Oklahoma (3)
|1997
|Kansas (1)
|87-60
|Missouri (10)