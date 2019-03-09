2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

Players and coaches agree... the NCAA Tournament is great!

The 2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket and seeds are set, with Kansas State earning the top seed. Find bracket, schedule, scores and seeding information here. All games are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas is the defending tournament champion. But rival K-State is the No. 1 seed, with Texas Tech second. Kansas is the third seed.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click or tap here for live scores.

All times ET.

First Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8-9 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7-10 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6 p.m. | ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament: Standings, seeds

Here are the current Big 12 standings:

Team Conference record GB Overall record Kansas State 14-4 -- 24-7 Texas Tech 14-4 -- 26-5 Kansas 12-6 2 23-8 Baylor 10-8 4 19-12 Iowa State 9-9 5 20-11 Texas 8-10 6 16-15 Oklahoma 7-11 7 19-12 TCU 7-11 7 19-12 Oklahoma State 5-13 9 12-19 West Virginia 4-14 10 12-19

Big 12 Tournament: Champions, history

Kansas has won the tournament title twice in the last three years.